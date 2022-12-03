turn-based war games like advance wars?

I'm loving this old war game on my phone called "great big war game" and I'm wondering what to play next.

I've heard people say Advance Wars is very similar, so I might check that out now that they have a version for the nintendo switch. I kinda don't want to play this type of game on my phone anymore as it's too hard on my eyes on such a small screen.

But I'd be down for some more turn based war games if I could get them on PS3, PS4, Wii-U, or Switch, as those are the 4 consoles I have.
 
X-Com is the gold standard I guess. You have Wasteland series. They are honestly pretty solid. You can go old school Fallout or Russian version called Atom RPG. I have Atom on my ipad.
Other games are Mutant Year Zero, Battletech and Shadowrun series. They are all pretty good. I played the hell out of Battletech but I should have played it later. I got the best version on the first day and the DLCs released way later.

There is a new wild west series that I would like to try. The reviews for the first game isn't good but it's decent for the second one.
 
Is that like tactical RPG? PS3 had Sega Genesis collection which had Shining Force, maybe 2 also, but never played it there even though I bought the disc. Played it on Genesis.

I like the Super Robot Wars series and G Generation Genesis Gundam on PS4.
 
Fedorgasm said:
new orgre battles
 
GSP_37 said:
Man I loved super robot wars on the SNES.

Did they release an English version on PS4?
 
Thanks for the tips, guys. I have played XCOM and I love it. I played the original fire emblem and it was good too.

I just have a hankering for a war theme with tanks and planes and stuff. And I just found out the advance wars for the switch has been delayed took next year. :(
 
Fedorgasm said:
Check out Valkyria Chronicles for sure. Turned based strategy with a heavy emphasis on tanks all set in an anime war story

But XCOM is the best. And if you haven't already checked it out, definitely don't sleep on the mods/steam workshop because there is a ton of interesting, game changing stuff in there that is well worth replaying the game for
 
Fedorgasm said:
You need to buy the SE Asia release and play it on a SE Asia PSN account. It's got English. That's what I did for G Generation Genesis SD Gundam, which has a theme song on US iTunes and that singer did another Gundam song also on US iTunes.

I think PS1 has a Super Robot Wars I either played a bit or watched on youtube. It might omit some franchises from the Super Famicom, but includes some new franchises that aren't Super Robot like Yamato/Star Blazers.
 
If you don't mind the empire building elements of a 4X game (think Civilization) you may enjoy the Age of Wonders series.

The newest game in the series, Planetfall has a sci-fi setting with tanks, mechs, and amazons riding dinosaurs with lasers! All of the games basically are turn-based empire builders that turn into tactical turn-based skirmishes whenever the armies collide on map, and while the 4X part isn't as in-depth as Civ nor is the combat strategy at the level of XCOM, I think it balances both well. But only the newest one is sci-fi, the rest are Tolkien-esque high fantasy but they are pretty good too if you are open to that setting as well.

Fedorgasm said:
I can’t think of one you’re asking for specifically. I mean there were advanced wars games on the 3DS. I always thought those games were just alright though tbh. There was Ring of Red on PS2 and Iron Storm on Sega Saturn. Neither of them are very accessible today lol.

Valkyrie Chronicles might be the closest thing. It’s anime themed though, don’t know if you’re into that. It’s also a little different in how the turns work. Only has tanks I think, so no rockets and planes and artillery.
 
Try Tiny Metal on the Switch. It's a fun war themed tactical rpg with other game elements like turn based strategy building/resource management. It's also got a fun humorous "anime" style sort of story. I only played it for a few hours but I'm sure there are many hours of fun to be had...
 
badascan said:
Nice! This looks like exactly what I was looking for! Time to add it to my Xmas list
 
Fedorgasm said:
GSP_37 said:
The last game in the series from last year Super Robot Wars 30 got a PS4 release and is available everywhere so no having to order from Asia only shenanigans
 
Mario + Rabbids (Switch) is a surprisingly good turn based game. Very different setting and not that deep but has some fun mechanics and combos.

Everything else was already mentioned. X-Com, Valkyria Chronicles, Fire Emblem etc. all great games.
 
Everyone is saying it but ill say it again, Xcom series. I can get lost in those games and replay those often. It's rare when a game can invest you in your team like that one does, there's times I'm fighting to save a guy that has survived 20-30 missions and if he dies you feel that loss.
 
rikwebb said:
All I could find on the web was mention of US release on STEAM PC, but nothing about PS4 US disc or US Switch physical copy.
 
The new game Marvel's Midnight Suns seem to be turn based made by the developers of x-com
 
GSP_37 said:
I thought i saw something on a US PS4 version, i apologise for my mistake.

That new 3vs3 Gundam Evolution game that was on Steam is now out for free on PS4 though, came out a couple of days ago. Supposedly plays quite well
 
