turn-based war games like advance wars?

X-Com is the gold standard I guess. You have Wasteland series. They are honestly pretty solid. You can go old school Fallout or Russian version called Atom RPG. I have Atom on my ipad.

Other games are Mutant Year Zero, Battletech and Shadowrun series. They are all pretty good. I played the hell out of Battletech but I should have played it later. I got the best version on the first day and the DLCs released way later.



There is a new wild west series that I would like to try. The reviews for the first game isn't good but it's decent for the second one.