turn-based war games like advance wars?

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 30,326
- Reaction score
- 42,085
I'm loving this old war game on my phone called "great big war game" and I'm wondering what to play next.
I've heard people say Advance Wars is very similar, so I might check that out now that they have a version for the nintendo switch. I kinda don't want to play this type of game on my phone anymore as it's too hard on my eyes on such a small screen.
But I'd be down for some more turn based war games if I could get them on PS3, PS4, Wii-U, or Switch, as those are the 4 consoles I have.
I've heard people say Advance Wars is very similar, so I might check that out now that they have a version for the nintendo switch. I kinda don't want to play this type of game on my phone anymore as it's too hard on my eyes on such a small screen.
But I'd be down for some more turn based war games if I could get them on PS3, PS4, Wii-U, or Switch, as those are the 4 consoles I have.