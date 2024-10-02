International Turkiye Requests "Use of Force" Against Israel

Siver!

Siver!

Spinning Back Kick Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 8, 2021
Messages
30,694
Reaction score
64,380
www.timesofisrael.com

Turkey’s Erdogan urges UN to endorse use of force against Israel

Leader criticizes Muslim countries' lack of action against Israel, pushes them to enact economic, diplomatic, political measures
www.timesofisrael.com www.timesofisrael.com

ANKARA — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the United Nations General Assembly should recommend use of force if the UN Security Council fails to stop Israel’s attacks against terror groups in Gaza and Lebanon.
NATO member Turkey has denounced Israel’s devastating attack in Gaza against Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and condemned its recent attacks in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah terrorists. It has halted all trade with Israel and applied to join a case at the World Court accusing it of genocide, which the Jewish state rejects.
“The UN General Assembly should rapidly implement the authority to recommend the use of force, as it did with the 1950 Uniting for Peace resolution, if the Security Council can’t show the necessary will,” Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting in Ankara.
The resolution says the UN General Assembly can step in if disagreements among the Security Council’s five permanent veto-wielding powers — Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States — mean they fail to maintain international peace.
The Security Council is the only UN body that can normally make legally binding decisions, such as authorizing the use of force and imposing sanctions.
Erdogan also said he was sad to see Muslim countries failing to take a more active stance against Israel, urging them to take economic, diplomatic, and political measures against Israel to pressure it into accepting a ceasefire.
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati speaks during a meeting of the Security Council, September 25, 2024, at UN headquarters. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
“For the peace of everyone in our region, from Muslim to Jew to Christian, we call on the international community and Muslim world to mobilize,” Erdogan said, claiming Israel’s attacks would target other Muslim countries if it is not stopped soon.
Israel’s escalated attacks against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in recent weeks come after a year of near-daily rocket and drone attacks from the terrorist organization toward northern Israel, which have forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate.
The recent airstrikes have killed the vast majority of Hezbollah’s top leadership including the organization’s leader Hassan Nasrallah over the weekend.
Since Hamas’s October 7 massacres in southern Israel Erdogan has often lashed out at the nation for its conduct in the war, accusing it repeatedly of genocide and comparing it to Nazi Germany, while referring to Hamas as freedom fighters and hosting its leaders in Ankara.

---

In a sign that developments in the Middle East continue to spiral out of control, Turkey has requested that the UN endorse "Use of Force" against Israel should Israel fail to stop its attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

Israel's contempt for the United Nations could draw Europe into the ever-widening conflict splitting the continent once more.
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Won't happen. He can request it to pander, but obviously it won't happen
Click to expand...

www.aljazeera.com

War of words as Erdogan says Turkey could intervene in Israel’s war on Gaza

Turkey again compares Netanyahu to Hitler; Israel says Erdogan ‘following in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein’.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

Turkish and Israeli officials unleashed barbs at one another on Sunday and Monday after Erdogan said in a speech on Sunday that “there is no reason” that Turkey could not act, noting military interventions made in the past in other countries.

---

The UN will definitely not endorse "use of force", but Turkey might use force regardless.

Turkey has a very powerful military.

As one after another after another military power is activated, the chances of an intercontinental conflict increase.
 
Siver! said:
www.aljazeera.com

War of words as Erdogan says Turkey could intervene in Israel’s war on Gaza

Turkey again compares Netanyahu to Hitler; Israel says Erdogan ‘following in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein’.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

Turkish and Israeli officials unleashed barbs at one another on Sunday and Monday after Erdogan said in a speech on Sunday that “there is no reason” that Turkey could not act, noting military interventions made in the past in other countries.

---

The UN will definitely not endorse "use of force", but Turkey might use force regardless.

Turkey has a very powerful military.

As one after another after another military power is activated, the chances of an intercontinental conflict increase.
Click to expand...

Turkey isn't going to do shit. They are not being attacked, they don't want the massive cost, commitment and loss that would incur. They are condemning, they are throwing red meat to their Muslim base but that's it.
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Turkey isn't going to do shit. They are not being attacked, they don't want the massive cost, commitment and loss that would incur. They are condemning, they are throwing red meat to their Muslim base but that's it.
Click to expand...

How do you figure this, out of interest?

Turkey has a vested interest in outcomes in the region, especially Syria, Iraq, and Iran, all of which border Turkey.

Israel is attacking two countries on Turkey's border, Turkey is currently militarily active in the region, and Turkey is likely fully protected against attacks from UN and NATO allies.

Is this a "that can't possibly happen"-type "I don't want to believe it"-type stance, or do you know something I don't?

I only ask because it's getting fucking concerning.
 
Siver! said:
How do you figure this, out of interest?

Turkey has a vested interest in outcomes in the region, especially Syria, Iraq, and Iran, all of which border Turkey.

Israel is attacking two countries on Turkey's border, Turkey is currently militarily active in the region, and Turkey is likely fully protected against attacks from UN and NATO allies.

Is this a "that can't possibly happen"-type "I don't want to believe it"-type stance, or do you know something I don't?

I only ask because it's getting fucking concerning.
Click to expand...

Because historically they have been cordial. Both assisting in aide towards each other, Turkey was the first Muslim country to recognize isreals sovereignty and neither have been hostile towards the other. Turkey would lose all western support and alliances if they actually military intervened.

It's all just overly dramatic pandering
 
Siver! said:
How do you figure this, out of interest?

Turkey has a vested interest in outcomes in the region, especially Syria, Iraq, and Iran, all of which border Turkey.

Israel is attacking two countries on Turkey's border, Turkey is currently militarily active in the region, and Turkey is likely fully protected against attacks from UN and NATO allies.

Is this a "that can't possibly happen"-type "I don't want to believe it"-type stance, or do you know something I don't?

I only ask because it's getting fucking concerning.
Click to expand...


You figure this out by knowing that the united states has Israel's back and is nato. Turkey would be majorly fucked to go against the United States wishes and they know this. This is how you know it isn't going to happen.
 
Yeah hes delusional if he thinks arab states are going to side with iran
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Because historically they have been cordial. Both assisting in aide towards each other, Turkey was the first Muslim country to recognize isreals sovereignty and neither have been hostile towards the other. Turkey would lose all western support and alliances if they actually military intervened.

It's all just overly dramatic pandering
Click to expand...

I don't think this really matters at this point. What matters more is what Turkey seeks to gain from the current situation.

Gutter Chris said:
You figure this out by knowing that the united states has Israel's back and is nato. Turkey would be majorly fucked to go against the United States wishes and they know this. This is how you know it isn't going to happen.
Click to expand...

The USA isn't NATO, and nobody mentioned NATO. This is the United Nations, who Israel has consistently and belligerently attacked, and who semi-advocated for USA's war in Iraq even when the much wiser NATO would not. The UN and NATO aren't the same.

If you want to focus on NATO, Israel isn't part of it. Israel is part of the UN, but so is Iraq. Iraq was even a founding member, so that won't make any difference.
 
Siver! said:
I don't think this really matters at this point. What matters more is what Turkey seeks to gain from the current situation.



The USA isn't NATO, and nobody mentioned NATO. This is the United Nations, who Israel has consistently and belligerently attacked, and who semi-advocated for USA's war in Iraq even when the much wiser NATO would not. The UN and NATO aren't the same.

If you want to focus on NATO, Israel isn't part of it. Israel is part of the UN, but so is Iraq. Iraq was even a founding member, so that won't make any difference.
Click to expand...

Alright bro, panic away.
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Alright bro, panic away.
Click to expand...

Sounds like the same blasé, complacent attitude to "Israel will only achieve wider warfare" that many of us suggested 9 months ago.

The likelihood, to me at least, seems to be that Israel will, once again, only achieve wider warfare by following it's current course.

The state of play used to be Israel vs Palestine.

The current state of play now involves Israel vs Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Iran.

What will it be in 6 months?

I would like to believe, hopefully, that it will be a much lesser crisis involving fewer nations.

I also believed Israel wouldn't be waging war on Palestine a full calendar year after a terrorist attack, but here we are. I'm often wrong, and strongly suspect I will be wrong again.
 
Siver! said:
Sounds like the same blasé, complacent attitude to "Israel will only achieve wider warfare" that many of us suggested 9 months ago.

The likelihood, to me at least, seems to be that Israel will, once again, only achieve wider warfare by following it's current course.

The state of play used to be Israel vs Palestine.

The current state of play now involves Israel vs Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Iran.

What will it be in 6 months?

I would like to believe, hopefully, that it will be a much lesser crisis involving fewer nations.

I also believed Israel wouldn't be waging war on Palestine a full calendar year after a terrorist attack, but here we are. I'm often wrong, and strongly suspect I will be wrong again.
Click to expand...

Iseral Lebanon, Iran and Palestine have been in this for decades. There's nothing suggesting Turkey is serious here.
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Iseral Lebanon, Iran and Palestine have been in this for decades. There's nothing suggesting Turkey is serious here.
Click to expand...

Turkey is in Libya right now, and that's an official military intervention. It is going against the UN, and it's going against NATO.

If Turkey were to start interfering more immediately in the Israeli crisis, ie, within the next year or two, it would be via SADAT. SADAT is just another Wagner-esque private paramilitary that can take action on Turkey's behalf, much like Iran's proxies, only Israel really don't want to draw Turkey into the conflict. And Turkey is publicly stating its desire to be drawn into the conflict.

You're right a lot of it will be sabre-rattling, and I'm not disputing that.

I'm saying it's already out of hand. It's soon going to be out of control.

It's easy to say "Turkey won't attack Israel", or "USA won't attack Turkey", but it was also easy to say "Iran won't actually attack Israel" until Israel insisted on an indefinite siege of another peoples based on a terrorist attack.
 
Siver! said:
Turkey is in Libya right now, and that's an official military intervention. It is going against the UN, and it's going against NATO.

If Turkey were to start interfering more immediately in the Israeli crisis, ie, within the next year or two, it would be via SADAT. SADAT is just another Wagner-esque private paramilitary that can take action on Turkey's behalf, much like Iran's proxies, only Israel really don't want to draw Turkey into the conflict. And Turkey is publicly stating its desire to be drawn into the conflict.

You're right a lot of it will be sabre-rattling, and I'm not disputing that.

I'm saying it's already out of hand. It's soon going to be out of control.

It's easy to say "Turkey won't attack Israel", or "USA won't attack Turkey", but it was also easy to say "Iran won't actually attack Israel" until Israel insisted on an indefinite siege of another peoples based on a terrorist attack.
Click to expand...
You can draw parallels of which countries are active where, but there's nothing in Turkey / Iseral history suggesting that will spiral out. Tensions are high, but that's not new in the region. What does Turkey have to gain that's worth the risk? Saudis aren't going in, UAE isn't going in, Iran won't put boots on the ground, Arabs aren't backing Iran.

What does Turkey actually achieve by going in?
 
Siver! said:
I don't think this really matters at this point. What matters more is what Turkey seeks to gain from the current situation.



The USA isn't NATO, and nobody mentioned NATO. This is the United Nations, who Israel has consistently and belligerently attacked, and who semi-advocated for USA's war in Iraq even when the much wiser NATO would not. The UN and NATO aren't the same.

If you want to focus on NATO, Israel isn't part of it. Israel is part of the UN, but so is Iraq. Iraq was even a founding member, so that won't make any difference.
Click to expand...

The un doesn't have an army and has no real power to enforce anything or do anything without the US backing it.

Turkey is a nato member which matters a lot more... which the United States is totally the boss of. Turkey isn't going to do shit but talk because they want to stay a nato member and do not want any real static with the states or any hostilities to come directly to their door

You didn't have to mention nato for it to be relevant here dude.
 
giphy.gif
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
You can draw parallels of which countries are active where, but there's nothing in Turkey / Iseral history suggesting that will spiral out. Tensions are high, but that's not new in the region. What does Turkey have to gain that's worth the risk? Saudis aren't going in, UAE isn't going in, Iran won't put boots on the ground.

What does Turkey actually achieve by going in?
Click to expand...

BTW I appreciate you discussing this at this hour, let me just state that.

There is so much going on in Turkey's sphere of influence.

Azerbaijan.
Syria.
Iran.
Iraq.
Armenia.
Libya.
Palestine.

Israel recognize the threat Turkey plays to them: “Erdoğan follows in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatens to attack Israel." - Israel Katz.

Turkey recognize the threat Israel plays to them: “Just as the genocidal Nazis were held accountable, those who seek to destroy the Palestinians will also be held accountable,"

These are quotes from, I think, yesterday? This week?

Turkey will advocate for Palestine and probably offer to take over: but not while Israel is seeking war with everyone and everything it's scared of. Turkey will make great strides once Israel withdraws - and if the only way to make Israel less hostile is hostility... Turkey will be there.
 
Gutter Chris said:
The un doesn't have an army and has no real power to enforce anything or do anything without the US backing it.

Turkey is a nato member which matters a lot more... which the United States is totally the boss of. Turkey isn't going to do shit but talk because they want to stay a nato member and do not want any real static with the states or any hostilities to come directly to their door

You didn't have to mention nato for it to be relevant here dude.
Click to expand...

The UN doesn't have an army, neither does NATO.

Turkey won't want war.
Iran doesn't want war.
Lebanon doesn't want war.

The list goes on.

Even Hezbollah says it will stop launching attacks on Israel when they stop attacking Gaza (it's been nearly a full year now...), do we have reason to disbelieve them?

I think the onus, right now, is on Israel to stop escalating endlessly. They don't have to retaliate tenfold to every threat. This is absolutely ridiculous and not worth risking an intercontinental war over. I certainly won't fight for any of these countries/parties.
 
Siver! said:
BTW I appreciate you discussing this at this hour, let me just state that.

There is so much going on in Turkey's sphere of influence.

Azerbaijan.
Syria.
Iran.
Iraq.
Armenia.
Libya.
Palestine.

Israel recognize the threat Turkey plays to them: “Erdoğan follows in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatens to attack Israel." - Israel Katz.

Turkey recognize the threat Israel plays to them: “Just as the genocidal Nazis were held accountable, those who seek to destroy the Palestinians will also be held accountable,"

These are quotes from, I think, yesterday? This week?

Turkey will advocate for Palestine and probably offer to take over: but not while Israel is seeking war with everyone and everything it's scared of. Turkey will make great strides once Israel withdraws - and if
Click to expand...
Siver! said:
the only way to make Israel less hostile is hostility... Turkey will be there.
Click to expand...

No one actually wants Palestinians or Palestine, they are forever stateless even in Lebanon or Iran. Turkey being a unifier in the west Mid East doesn't really hold weight. To me, it's a Muslim majority nation who wants fuck all to do with the conflict appeasing it's base in combat of it's pretty friendly history with Iseral.

Turkey gains more by holding on to it's relationship with the west. Unless there's some political faction in Turkey that actually poses a threat to overthrow the current regime on the promise they will engage with Iseral..but I'm not aware of any such thing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Horiguchi'sEar
International Iran fires huge barrage of missiles at Israel
18 19 20
Replies
399
Views
6K
Blayt7hh
Blayt7hh
LeonardoBjj
International Hezbollah ‘enters battle of reckoning’ with Israel as world powers urge restraint
24 25 26
Replies
512
Views
9K
Madmick
Madmick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,623
Messages
56,272,565
Members
175,138
Latest member
TylerScottDix

Share this page

Back
Top