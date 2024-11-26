Hog-train said: Agreed. Same thing with Israel - last chance. Remove the IDF root and stem. Click to expand...

Nah. The IDF is now given carte Blanche to finish off hamasLebanon has pledged to neutralize violators on Hezbollah's side with US oversight to ensure it's not an abandoned pledge like it was in 2006 when they pledged the same thing but nobody was looking over their shoulderGreat news!