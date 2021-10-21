Voodoo_Child906
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Mar 27, 2004
- Messages
- 9,379
- Reaction score
- 3,458
Trump is launching a new social media platform "a rival to the liberal media consortium."
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/don...media-platform-truth-social/story?id=80697031
"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," Trump said in the statement
I wonder how this will go.
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/don...media-platform-truth-social/story?id=80697031
"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," Trump said in the statement
I wonder how this will go.