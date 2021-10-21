Social TRUTH Social by Trump

Trump is launching a new social media platform "a rival to the liberal media consortium."

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/don...media-platform-truth-social/story?id=80697031

donald-trump_hpMain_20211020-202320_16x9_992.jpg



"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," Trump said in the statement

I wonder how this will go.
 
If it keeps him busy and away from politics I’m all for it. He should also look into playing bingo or doing chair yoga.
 
Someone who's not a career politician and who's not Trump should run for president... He can't be the best there is... Also, not signing up for facespace3.0.
 
"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," Trump said in the statement

I wonder how this will go.
likely the very same way as trump hotels, trump casinos, trump airlines, trump beverages, trump ice, the trump board game, trump magazine, tour de trump, trump mortgage company, trump calogne, the trump foundation, trump steaks, trump university, trump travel, trump tower tampa, trump dating, eric, don jr. & ivanka trump, trump vodka, trump's twitter account, trump's $15 billion border wall, trump's online blog, trump's re-election, trump's 66 post-election lawsuits, trump's insurrection, and the trump presidency. embarassment and total failure.

i bet toddler trump and his ego are pissed that his investors no doubt would have told him its probably not a good idea to throw the word Trump in the name of the product this time or they wouldnt get behind it
 
