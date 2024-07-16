Elections Trump's VP Foreign Policy Seems to Focus on Iran "You punch them hard" a Hawkish Pick?

Trump's VP Foreign Policy Seems to Focus Heavily on Iran "You punch them hard" a Hawkish Pick?

As i have been looking onto Trump's VP JD Vance.

There are videos of JD Vance having a hawkish rhetoric stance on Iran.
It seems JD Vance certain view is liked by ben shapiro..
A certain video which was liked by ben shapiro.



JD Vance: "A lot of people recognize that we need to do something with Iran—but not these weak little bombing runs. If you're going to punch the Iranians, you punch them hard..."
This is what JD Vance said at the RNC.
There are a number of MAGA who are anti war not for more endless wars in the middle east.

If JD Vance and realizes Iraqi war was a mistake what makes this clown believe the war in Iran, against Iran would be any different?
Hopefully i am wrong thus far i really not liking the pick for VP to much he does appear to have a hawkish stance on certain issues.

 
