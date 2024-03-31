Social Trump's $60 God Bless the USA Bible



So it appears Blimf is selling over priced bibles to grift off of his base.

trumpbanner-1.jpg




This is pretty ironic considered he banged a prostitute (who turned into a hero for the Democrat shit libs) while his wife was pregnant. I've noticed a large push of Christianity coming from the conservative media/influencer circles. Some of it is probably authentic, others seem to just do it to fill content, and some others seem to just grift. You can tell its a grift when the person doing it has a broken moral compass. I have no doubt its a grift from Drumf. The only reason I could think to buy one of these things is if you think it will be worth thousands 40 years in the future.




This could also be using book purchases to launder PAC money and funnel it directly to him.

This is incredibly common with politicians and books, NYT best seller list even tags bulk sales so you can see when this is happening, if you care about why a book sells high numbers.
 
This could also be being used to launder PAC money and funnel it directly to him.

This is incredibly common with politicians and books, NYT best seller list even tags bulk sales so you can see when this is happening, if you care about why a book sells high numbers.
My speculation as to why trump hasnt received much donor money is that the big money and small donors dont want to give cause itll go straight to him first.
 
he's grifting on this for sure and not a legit christian, but if it spreads some morals which the country is lacking and he gets to fund his lawsuits and campaign it's a good thing imo.
 
My speculation as to why trump hasnt received much donor money is that the big money and small donors dont want to give cause itll go straight to him first.
And yet his support within the party is still sky high.

Yes, traditional Republicans are cautiously criticizing him because he's gutting the party, but he's the overwhelming conservative candidate.

I don't really get it. Normally when a candidate loses an election bid, left or right, they pick a new leader. Not this time.
 
he's grifting on this for sure and not a legit christian, but if it spreads some morals which the country is lacking and he gets to fund his lawsuits and campaign it's a good thing imo.
He was never a good Christian and it was never a secret, even the evangelicals knew.

They said "God made him bad so he'd be strong enough to do good things".

When I heard that it made me think of this moment (timestamped). And no, not because I think they're right.

 
He was never a good Christian and it was never a secret, even the evangelicals knew.

They said "God made him bad so he'd be strong enough to do good things".

When I heard that it made me think of this moment (timestamped). And no, not because I think they're right.

great movie, i should watch it again.
 
He was never a good Christian and it was never a secret, even the evangelicals knew.
There's probably a lot from that group that feel the need to support him because the left went off the charts nuts.
 
And yet his support within the party is still sky high.

Yes, traditional Republicans are cautiously criticizing him because he's gutting the party, but he's the overwhelming conservative candidate.

I don't really get it. Normally when a candidate loses an election bid, left or right, they pick a new leader. Not this time.
Its already written. How much is trump really going to spend on the campaign over saving money for himself first?
 
There's probably a lot from that group that feel the need to support him because the left went off the charts nuts.
Well Trump promised during the 2016 debates that he would put justices on the Supreme Court who would overturn Roe v Wade and that's exactly what happened. I don't think it can be underestimated how important that was for social conservatives even though Trump is the furthest thing from a christian.
 
There's probably a lot from that group that feel the need to support him because the left went off the charts nuts.
They have to because their tent isn't deep enough to afford losing Trump supporters.

Also, I honestly have no idea what you mean about the left going nuts (in America). I keep hearing people say that but I don't see it.

Any chance of a reasonable explanation?
 
Well Trump promised during the 2016 debates that he would put justices on the Supreme Court who would overturn Roe v Wade and that's exactly what happened. I don't think it can be underestimated how important that was for social conservatives even though Trump is the furthest thing from a christian.
Except Trump didn't do that.

That was Mitch and timing, it would have happened with any Republican president. There's an argument to be made that Trump cost them in the midterms.
 
Except Trump didn't do that.

That was Mitch and timing, it would have happened with any Republican president. There's an argument to be made that Trump cost them in the midterms.
<Huh2>
 
They have to because their tent isn't deep enough to afford losing Trump supporters.

Also, I honestly have no idea what you mean about the left going nuts (in America). I keep hearing people say that but I don't see it.

Any chance of a reasonable explanation?
I would not count on it.
 
Also, I honestly have no idea what you mean about the left going nuts (in America). I keep hearing people say that but I don't see it.

Any chance of a reasonable explanation?
You know exactly what I'm talking about but you don't look at your own side rationally.
 
<Huh2>
What exactly did Trump do?

The Federalist society gave him a list of nominees, Mitch had throttled nominations before Trump took office.

The judges killed Roe, just like everyone knew they would. There was some artistry behind the scenes manufacturing court cases that would ultimately work their way to the Supreme Court in order to kill Roe, but again, Trump didn't do that.

Pee Wee Herman could have done that.
 
