Mr Holmes
6F 3D 3D 33
@Gold
- Joined
- Dec 8, 2013
- Messages
- 17,076
- Reaction score
- 33,275
So it appears Blimf is selling over priced bibles to grift off of his base.
This is pretty ironic considered he banged a prostitute (who turned into a hero for the Democrat shit libs) while his wife was pregnant. I've noticed a large push of Christianity coming from the conservative media/influencer circles. Some of it is probably authentic, others seem to just do it to fill content, and some others seem to just grift. You can tell its a grift when the person doing it has a broken moral compass. I have no doubt its a grift from Drumf. The only reason I could think to buy one of these things is if you think it will be worth thousands 40 years in the future.
This is pretty ironic considered he banged a prostitute (who turned into a hero for the Democrat shit libs) while his wife was pregnant. I've noticed a large push of Christianity coming from the conservative media/influencer circles. Some of it is probably authentic, others seem to just do it to fill content, and some others seem to just grift. You can tell its a grift when the person doing it has a broken moral compass. I have no doubt its a grift from Drumf. The only reason I could think to buy one of these things is if you think it will be worth thousands 40 years in the future.