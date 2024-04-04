Media Trump says he "always bets against Colby Covington"

Whats great is that you can't even say it was a mistake, there is absolutely no doubt that was what he meant to say.
 
Bro is just setting up the new Colby arc fam Trump ain't never break kayfabe NOT ONCE fam 💯🦌🍊🧍‍♂️
 
Colby should donate his purse to Trump's fund that will get him in the good graces again for sure.
 
nostradumbass said:
You got tricked by a fake edit again. He literally said the opposite, and you should have been a little suspicious when your video has a jump in the middle of a sentence then cuts off in the middle of the sentence.



Haha yeah wtf. My immediate thought was this was ai or something.
 
Welcome to the end times. So far we can still tell, at least some of us, when something is AI-altered. It wont be that easy 5 years from now. Every single person working on artifical intelligence needs to get his kneecaps shattered by a baseball bat.
 
