Social Trump prefers electrocution to being bit by a shark....

Who doesn't?

Also: It's "Shark Week". Trump and his team know that by mentioning "Shark" in his speeches, the algorithms will throw his videos to the scores of people who are watching that shit.

Chess, not checkers.
 
HereticBD said:
So they wanted to attract public attention to his shark speech? Admittedly, I didn't see the rest of his rally, so I don't know if the remainder of his discussion was cogent and articulate.
 
Brampton_Boy said:
So they wanted to attract public attention to his shark speech?
Not in particular. They want his campaign rally videos to show up in your queue whenever you type "shark" into Google. Given that it's "Shark Week", millions and millions of Americans will be doing just that.
 
PEB said:
Lol... what is this trash?

Hasn't Scarborough been thoroughly proven a clown? ("f u if you don't like it! This is the best Biden ever!! If it wasn't true, i wouldn't say it!!!" etc etc)

Ignore the evidence of your eyes and ears, people, Morning Joe will lead us to the bright shining future.
 
Electrocuted to death? or just shocked? I am guessing he means just shocked.

A shark bite scar (or missing limb?) lasts forever. Having a jolt of sparky for a second isn't so bad and usually isn't gonna leave a mark.
 
HereticBD said:
And watching him say… this.
 
I guess it's a weird thing to say, although I don't understand the context, assuming there is any.

It's much, much weirder to fixate on though. This is going to get worse and worse in the next few months. It's not a stretch to say that we could be getting into some experimental shit pretty soon
 
HereticBD said:
The gap between who Trump devotees think Trump is, and who he actually is, will never not be funny. What a ridiculous unserious person you are. I bid you good luck in your contributions to honoring your sniveling AV with your posting today.
 
Brampton_Boy said:


Not a fan of either candidate, but this video had me in tears. I need to understand the broader context of why Trump went on this rant about sharks.
Trump had warned the rally goers about swimming in the ocean as there had been a string of shark attacks the week of that rally. Always thinking about the people.


cottagecheesefan said:
@44nutman What is not logical about boats potentially sinking due to heavy batteries? Even if not from the weight, if a battery powered boat sinks, once underwater, if the water gets to where the battery is, does it have the potential to send a current through the water? Yes, batteries can electrocute people in the water.

And once in the water, there is clearly risk of sharks, but more risky to be electrocuted or risk being bitten? Especially since there have been several stories of uptick in shark attacks, which Trump also is able to warn people about.

edit: also for reference

This got a lot of attention cause 3 different shark attacks within a couple hours. That was on 6/7, that particular rally was 6/9, he had probably read about it or at least seen the headline since they happened in FL.

abcnews.go.com

3 swimmers attacked by sharks off Florida Panhandle

Three swimmers, including two teens, were attacked by sharks in two separate incidents while they were at beaches in Walton County, Florida, the authorities said.
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com
 
Biden should invite that shark from the Katy Perry video to his next press conference.
tumblr_inline_pcyp4oLvUz1qi5te7_250.gif
 
I guess Trump hasn't heard of the electric shark which is the worst of them all
 
