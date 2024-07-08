Brampton_Boy said:



Not a fan of either candidate, but this video had me in tears. I need to understand the broader context of why Trump went on this rant about sharks.

cottagecheesefan said:



@44nutman What is not logical about boats potentially sinking due to heavy batteries? Even if not from the weight, if a battery powered boat sinks, once underwater, if the water gets to where the battery is, does it have the potential to send a current through the water? Yes, batteries can electrocute people in the water.And once in the water, there is clearly risk of sharks, but more risky to be electrocuted or risk being bitten? Especially since there have been several stories of uptick in shark attacks, which Trump also is able to warn people about.

3 swimmers attacked by sharks off Florida Panhandle Three swimmers, including two teens, were attacked by sharks in two separate incidents while they were at beaches in Walton County, Florida, the authorities said.

Trump had warned the rally goers about swimming in the ocean as there had been a string of shark attacks the week of that rally. Always thinking about the people.edit: also for referenceThis got a lot of attention cause 3 different shark attacks within a couple hours. That was on 6/7, that particular rally was 6/9, he had probably read about it or at least seen the headline since they happened in FL.