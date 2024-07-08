Brampton_Boy
Not a fan of either candidate, but this video had me in tears. I need to understand the broader context of why Trump went on this rant about sharks.
Electroboom takes on the boat battery electrocution
@6:50
Who doesn't?
Also: It's "Shark Week". Trump and his team know that by mentioning "Shark" in his speeches, the algorithms will throw his videos to the scores of people who are watching that shit.
Chess, not checkers.
@44nutman What is not logical about boats potentially sinking due to heavy batteries? Even if not from the weight, if a battery powered boat sinks, once underwater, if the water gets to where the battery is, does it have the potential to send a current through the water? Yes, batteries can electrocute people in the water.
And once in the water, there is clearly risk of sharks, but more risky to be electrocuted or risk being bitten? Especially since there have been several stories of uptick in shark attacks, which Trump also is able to warn people about.