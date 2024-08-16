Joe
@Gold
- Sep 1, 2011
- 24,747
- 19,884
While talking about medals. Trump said the congressional medal of freedom is actually much better than the medal of honor because those that get it arent wounded vets. You get to give the medal of freedom to beautiful people. Mind you this comment is very similar to comments he said about John Mccain and not liking pows. And comments he denied about dead soldiers and why should they be considered heroes to john kelly.