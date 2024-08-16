Joe said: He gave rush limbaugh and jim jordan medals of freedom. Not exactly the same award Click to expand...

edit- just for the record I'm not trying to sound like I'm white knighting Trump btw lol. My only original take is that this one clip feels a bit nitpicky for a guy that says 1000 retarded things a day.

I'm just gonna talk out of my ass per usual because I'm too lazy too look it up, but my understanding was that one was the highest award you could win as a civilian and one was the highest award you could win as a soldier - but maybe im wrong there.If so, in that broad sense, one might say that are "equal" as in there is no higher award to win, but anyone with an IQ over 11 knows you are absolutely correct - that a medal earned for service is obviously exponentially more respectable than the one Tiger Woods has.