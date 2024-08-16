Elections Trump not a big fan of the medal of honor because its about wounded vets

While talking about medals. Trump said the congressional medal of freedom is actually much better than the medal of honor because those that get it arent wounded vets. You get to give the medal of freedom to beautiful people. Mind you this comment is very similar to comments he said about John Mccain and not liking pows. And comments he denied about dead soldiers and why should they be considered heroes to john kelly.
 
Meh, saw the headline this morning and this is my first time watching it.

I'm usually on your side, but this seems obvious that he's referring to it "being better" in the sense that you don't have to take a bullet to get one, not in the sense that it's more valuable.

He even clarifies that "they're rated equal", which idk maybe you could disagree with.

Feels like a reach.
 
Soggust said:
Meh, saw the headline this morning and this is my first time watching it.

I'm usually on your side, but this seems obvious that he's referring to it "being better" in the sense that you don't have to take a bullet to get one, not in the sense that it's more valuable.

He even clarifies that "they're rated equal", which idk maybe you could disagree with.

Feels like a reach.
He clearly said what he believes at first. Even then who even says they are rated equal? Who believes that?
 
Joe said:
He gave rush limbaugh and jim jordan medals of freedom. Not exactly the same award
I'm just gonna talk out of my ass per usual because I'm too lazy too look it up, but my understanding was that one was the highest award you could win as a civilian and one was the highest award you could win as a soldier - but maybe im wrong there.

If so, in that broad sense, one might say that are "equal" as in there is no higher award to win, but anyone with an IQ over 11 knows you are absolutely correct - that a medal earned for service is obviously exponentially more respectable than the one Tiger Woods has.

edit- just for the record I'm not trying to sound like I'm white knighting Trump btw lol. My only original take is that this one clip feels a bit nitpicky for a guy that says 1000 retarded things a day.
 
Just an FTR...

What is the highest award in the United States?

The Presidential Medal of Freedom

"The Presidential Medal of Freedom is not just our nation's highest civilian honor—it's a tribute to the idea that all of us, no matter where we come from, have the opportunity to change this country for the better.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom | The White House​

 
Soggust said:
I'm just gonna talk out of my ass per usual because I'm too lazy too look it up, but my understanding was that one was the highest award you could win as a civilian and one was the highest award you could win as a soldier - but maybe im wrong there.

If so, in that broad sense, one might say that are "equal" as in there is no higher award to win, but anyone with an IQ over 11 knows you are absolutely correct - that a medal earned for service is obviously exponentially more respectable than the one Tiger Woods has.

edit- just for the record I'm not trying to sound like I'm white knighting Trump btw lol. My only original take is that this one clip feels a bit nitpicky for a guy that says 1000 retarded things a day.
In trumps brain they sound similar so they are equal.
 
nonoob said:
Seems more like a reach-around.​
archer-stop-my-penis-can-only-get-so-erect.gif
 
