Elections Trump: I never said lock her up

I wonder why he didn’t just hire Special ED graduates like @ColemanwastheGOAT @nostradumbass to debunk all the lies that liberal lizards from mars are framing him for. They certainly are more competent than the Ivy League graduate lawyers that Trump is spending millions on.

It burns my soul that Trump has sacrificed more for humanity than Jesus…But all you liberal/communist/transgender loving fucks want lower unemployement/homeless rates, how unamerican of you.
 
Gas121 said:
I think he has some memory impairment at this point so I'll give him the benefit of the doubt here.
Click to expand...
nice to meet you mr president. I remember going to a rally of yours. After you said lock her up. Then the crowd started chanting lock her up. It was great.
I never said lock her up. I dont know what you are talking about.
Right sir! You never did! Im confused.
 
filthybliss said:
I wonder why he didn’t just hire Special ED graduates like @ColemanwastheGOAT @nostradumbass to debunk all the lies that liberal lizards from mars are framing him for. They certainly are more competent than the Ivy League graduate lawyers that Trump is spending millions on.

It burns my soul that Trump has sacrificed more for humanity than Jesus…But all you liberal/communist/transgender loving fucks want lower unemployement/homeless rates, how unamerican of you.
Click to expand...

who-da-fook-conor-mcgregor.gif
 
She should be locked up. Nothing changes
 
I remember watching the RNC convention and Mike Flynn was giving a speech. The crowd started chanting "Lock her up" and it seemed to caught Flynn off guard. But, he decided to roll with it.

As a viewer it was cringe to hear the chant, it was even more cringe to watch a general clearly feel uncomfortable for a moment, but go along with the chant.

With that said: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38069585

"US President-elect Donald Trump will not pursue a further investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails, to help her "heal", his spokeswoman has said.

His adviser said Mr Trump would not appoint a special prosecutor to look into the former Secretary of State, as he had pledged during campaigning."
 
The truth is whatever Donald Trump says it is.

If he says he didn't say it then he didn't say it. And if you ever heard him say it then the problem is that your ears are a part of the deep state, liberal, mainstream media and woke agenda.
 


FWIW I'd have a ton more respect for him if he would have tried to lock that snake up. The fact that he's not owning now it is pretty weak.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,512
Messages
55,634,600
Members
174,864
Latest member
Cauã masagão

Share this page

Back
Top