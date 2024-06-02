Joe
:l
@Gold
- Joined
- Sep 1, 2011
- Messages
- 24,271
- Reaction score
- 18,424
In a Fox interview. Trump is now claiming his central issue of 2016, slogan and chant. Was never said by him.
I believe Donald Trump, not my eyes and ears.
nice to meet you mr president. I remember going to a rally of yours. After you said lock her up. Then the crowd started chanting lock her up. It was great.I think he has some memory impairment at this point so I'll give him the benefit of the doubt here.
I wonder why he didn’t just hire Special ED graduates like @ColemanwastheGOAT @nostradumbass to debunk all the lies that liberal lizards from mars are framing him for. They certainly are more competent than the Ivy League graduate lawyers that Trump is spending millions on.
It burns my soul that Trump has sacrificed more for humanity than Jesus…But all you liberal/communist/transgender loving fucks want lower unemployement/homeless rates, how unamerican of you.
She should be locked up. Nothing changes
In a Fox interview. Trump is now claiming his central issue of 2016, slogan and chant. Was never said by him.
In a Fox interview. Trump is now claiming his central issue of 2016, slogan and chant. Was never said by him.
how about the "journalists" interviewing him?I think he has some memory impairment at this point so I'll give him the benefit of the doubt here.