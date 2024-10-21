Law Exonerated Five (formerly Central Park Five) sue Trump for defamation

www.nbcnews.com

Exonerated 'Central Park Five' sue Trump for defamation after debate comments

The lawsuit was in response to Donald Trump's comments at the Sept. 10 presidential debate, where he incorrectly said the men pleaded guilty and the victim in the 1989 attack had died.
The five men who make up the Central Park Five, and now call themselves the Exonerated Five, have filed a defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump over his remarks during the presidential debate last month.

The lawsuit focuses on the Sept. 10 debate in Pennsylvania, where Trump said that the five men — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise — pleaded guilty when they were tried in connection with the assault and rape of a woman who had been running in Central Park on April 19, 1989, and that the victim had died. During the debate he said: "They admitted — they said, they pled guilty. And I said, well, if they pled guilty they badly hurt a person, killed a person ultimately. And if they pled guilty -- then they pled we’re not guilty."

At the time of the trials, each had pleaded not guilty and the victim of the attack survived. The complaint said Trump's statements are "demonstrably false," adding, "Plaintiffs never pled guilty to any crime and were subsequently cleared of all wrongdoing. Further the victims of the Central Park assaults were not killed." The complaint further said that the men have "suffered injuries as a result of Defendant Trump’s false and defamatory statements."
 
Nothingburger

They should’ve tried a couple years ago when all lawfare against the goat was greenlit

But obviously they were talked into bringing this because democrats hope to make this a story because of Kamala’s relative struggles with black men.

So they’re going to trot out the big guns. They didn’t want it to come to this but democrats have no choice…

That’s right, they’re about to call Donald Trump a racist. Fresh tactics
 
Confucamus said:
lol at this desperate cash grab. What did Trump say that was untrue?
Do you suck Daddy Donald’s geriatric balls with that mouth. The shameless stupidity that comes out of it never ceases to shock me. Here ya go:

During the debate he said: "They admitted — they said, they pled guilty. And I said, well, if they pled guilty they badly hurt a person, killed a person ultimately. And if they pled guilty -- then they pled we’re not guilty."

At the time of the trials, each had pleaded not guilty and the victim of the attack survived. The complaint said Trump's statements are "demonstrably false," adding, "Plaintiffs never pled guilty to any crime and were subsequently cleared of all wrongdoing. Further the victims of the Central Park assaults were not killed
 
StewDogg11 said:
Isn’t it pretty much common knowledge that even though they didn’t rape the jogger they were still beating people up and mugging people in the park?
I don't know that they were convicted of that but if it's true then that's something Trump should say. Instead of saying they pleaded guilty and killed someone which is verifiably untrue.
 
