Boar’s Head Plant Tied to 9 Deaths Had Mold, Leaky Pipes and Flies Federal inspectors cited continuing problems at a deli meat plant in Virginia that was linked to an outbreak of listeria, records indicate.

a vote for trump is a vote for deregulatoin. they want to gut the FDA and the EPA and other regulatory bodies. here is an example of the kinds of deregulation trump wants when in office. it has resulted in the death of 9 people and the illness of 57 people. but what is the cost of 9 lives in the grander vision of unmitigated profit and commerce? if I agreed with the republicans on EVERY SINGLE other issue I still could not vote for them just due to their insane stance on regulations.trump supporters often claim they only want to cut unnecessary regulations but that is a lie they either tell or believe that obfuscates the real reason to deregulate which is to give corporations carte blanch to poisoned air water the ground and food with industrial toxic chemicals and waste in order to maximize profits.I put this story in the crime section because It ought to be a crime both to deregulate these kinds of industries and to skirt existing laws and regulations. I think a right to clean water and air and earth and food ought to be amended into the constitution of the United States. we should consult with European leaders who do a WAY better job of keeping out food clean and safe to get ahead.it MAY be a good idea to nationalize and deprofitize lol, some of the industries too. I cant see how producing oil found in the ground to sell for trillions while polluting fellow Americans ought to be a thing and that goes for lots of industries. no profit until its perfectly clean for the surrounding environments.