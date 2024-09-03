Crime trump for deregulation's!!!

terrapin

terrapin

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Mar 23, 2020
Messages
19,636
Reaction score
20,377
a vote for trump is a vote for deregulatoin. they want to gut the FDA and the EPA and other regulatory bodies. here is an example of the kinds of deregulation trump wants when in office. it has resulted in the death of 9 people and the illness of 57 people. but what is the cost of 9 lives in the grander vision of unmitigated profit and commerce? if I agreed with the republicans on EVERY SINGLE other issue I still could not vote for them just due to their insane stance on regulations.

trump supporters often claim they only want to cut unnecessary regulations but that is a lie they either tell or believe that obfuscates the real reason to deregulate which is to give corporations carte blanch to poisoned air water the ground and food with industrial toxic chemicals and waste in order to maximize profits.

I put this story in the crime section because It ought to be a crime both to deregulate these kinds of industries and to skirt existing laws and regulations. I think a right to clean water and air and earth and food ought to be amended into the constitution of the United States. we should consult with European leaders who do a WAY better job of keeping out food clean and safe to get ahead.

it MAY be a good idea to nationalize and deprofitize lol, some of the industries too. I cant see how producing oil found in the ground to sell for trillions while polluting fellow Americans ought to be a thing and that goes for lots of industries. no profit until its perfectly clean for the surrounding environments.


www.nytimes.com

Boar’s Head Plant Tied to 9 Deaths Had Mold, Leaky Pipes and Flies

Federal inspectors cited continuing problems at a deli meat plant in Virginia that was linked to an outbreak of listeria, records indicate.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
 
Last edited:
Deregulation is great, I would definitely vote for someone gutting of the EPA, OSHA, the IRS, and most other federal programs that don't involve infrastructure or defense.
 
PG29 red0 Jr said:
Deregulation is great, I would definitely vote for someone gutting of the EPA, OSHA, the IRS, and most other federal programs that don't involve infrastructure or defense.
Click to expand...
he says this in a thread where a trump era deregulation killed 9 people.

it could have been you man...... don't you see that? or your kids.......
 
The FDA has allowed horrible stuff in food and water for decades. It needs to get gutted and reformed.
 
PG29 red0 Jr said:
Deregulation is great, I would definitely vote for someone gutting of the EPA, OSHA, the IRS, and most other federal programs that don't involve infrastructure or defense.
Click to expand...

I can’t wait for our rivers to catch on fire again.
 
It will force them to be more efficient, as opposed to throwing a bunch of money at legacy systems and expecting progress
 
the thing is when republicans talk about deregulation they never get specific enough. its always sold under the guise of making it easier for some contractor to build a house.... but thats not where the big money is man... its in the power plants and the meat packing industries and the textile industries where the lives and health of millions of people are at stake and pitted against profits.

my lifetime has seen a long string of environmental rollbacks and disasters from all kinds of industries. I think we need to build a wall of regulations and make the corporations pay for it. we are gonna make them pay for it. they have to fund the whole industry and they can pay less when there are less violations.
 
terrapin said:
he says this in a thread where a trump era deregulation killed 9 people.

it could have been you man...... don't you see that? or your kids.......
Click to expand...

Deregulating would allow me to make better choices with my money for myself and my family.
 
White Whale said:
The FDA has allowed horrible stuff in food and water for decades but its way better than if it did not exist. It needs to get audited, reformed and better funded. nothing is more important than the health of human beings let alone profit.
Click to expand...


fixed
 
Lots of deregulation is good. Lots of things need to be deregulated. Lots of regulations are good. Some deregulation is very harmful. I don't think the discussion is useful without specifics, though there is a big subset of the GOP that wrongly this that indiscriminate deregulation is inherently good. We should have a bias against regs (we should need a good reason to impose any new ones or keep old ones).
 
the deregulation's of the pork industry were first floated by bill clinton who liked the idea and created pilot programs and then picked up by obama who nearly put them through but was talked out of it by food safety advocates and pork industry employees who convinced him it would be a disaster.

those deregulation's were then picked up and implemented by trump effectively making the pork industry a self regulating one. there are plans to expand this to the beef industry also.

as an aside. every time one of these stories about contaminated meat comes out I'm glad to be a vegetarian....
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,518
Messages
56,129,380
Members
175,077
Latest member
shalabinshala

Share this page

Back
Top