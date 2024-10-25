Trump Flirts With the Ultimate Tax Cut: No Income Taxes at All The former president has repeatedly praised a period in American history when there was no income tax, and the country relied on tariffs to fund the government.

The former president has repeatedly praised a period in American history when there was no income tax, and the country relied on tariffs to fund the government.During a Fox News segment on Monday, Mr. Trump took questions at a barbershop in the Bronx. When asked if the United States could potentially end all federal taxation, Mr. Trump said the country could return to the economic policies in the late 19th century, when there was no federal income tax.“It had all tariffs — it didn’t have an income tax,” Mr. Trump said.I don't see how this would be even possible with all the money it makes and what things the taxes pay for.Even if we just did through tariffs alone wouldn't other raise tariffs on us?What say you Sherdog?