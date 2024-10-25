Economy Trump Flirts with the Idea of Getting Rid of The Income Tax

Trump Flirts With the Ultimate Tax Cut: No Income Taxes at All

The former president has repeatedly praised a period in American history when there was no income tax, and the country relied on tariffs to fund the government.
Trump Flirts With the Ultimate Tax Cut: No Income Taxes at All​

The former president has repeatedly praised a period in American history when there was no income tax, and the country relied on tariffs to fund the government.

During a Fox News segment on Monday, Mr. Trump took questions at a barbershop in the Bronx. When asked if the United States could potentially end all federal taxation, Mr. Trump said the country could return to the economic policies in the late 19th century, when there was no federal income tax.

“It had all tariffs — it didn’t have an income tax,” Mr. Trump said.

I don't see how this would be even possible with all the money it makes and what things the taxes pay for.

Even if we just did through tariffs alone wouldn't other raise tariffs on us?

Might as well start talking about bringing back the gold standard if we're going to go all in on bad economic ideas.
 
no income taxes for anyone making under 100 k
 
Mr. Trump said the country could return to the economic policies in the late 19th century, when there was no federal income tax.
Ah yes, the heady days of the late 19th century, when there were bank runs, recessions, and depressions every two fucking years for eight decades straight.

What a fucking idiot.
 
