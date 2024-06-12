  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Crime Trump endorsed candidate loses to a gay Republican

Trump Endorsed Senate Candidate Loses to Gay, Pro-Choice Republican

Curtis Bashaw, a pro-choice gay Republican and hotel developer, has secured the Republican nomination for U.S. Senator from New Jersey. Bashaw's victory in
After taking 3 L’s in the GA senate race with a popular GOP Governor. I did not think Trump’s endiorsements could sink any further, then a gay Republican said hold my Cosmo.
Rumors are abounding of Trump charging for his endorsement cause lawyers are making him broke. Imagine handing over money to a convicted felon who seems to be the King of taking L’s, just to take an L. LoL.
 
Rumors are abounding of Trump charging for his endorsement cause lawyers are making him broke.
From my understanding Trump isnt 'charging' per say. He's demanding unfettered loyalty since Trump now fully controls the allocation of campaign funds from the RNC.
 
Why does his sexual orientation matter?
TS already said in another thread that his vote is based on how satisfying he finds the men sexually.

Sorry I cant vote for some dude that cant last more than 2 pumps. That is pathetic. I guess it is even sadder that the leader of the MAGA cult is just some two pump Trump errr I mean Chump.
KaNesDeath said:
From my understanding Trump isnt 'charging' per say. He's demanding unfettered loyalty since Trump now fully controls the allocation of campaign funds from the RNC.
Indeed. He recently allocated 4.6 million dollars of it to his probate businesses lmao. His supporters are never tired of getting suckered.
 
HOLA said:
Trump's Win/Loss record for endorsing candidates is nearly as a bad as his record in court. Very impressive. Tremendous. Bigly. Everyone says so.
Losers were coming up to Trump with tears in their eyes and sayin “Sir, I have never seen anyone lose as much as you.
 
nostradumbass said:
TS already said in another thread that his vote is based on how satisfying he finds their penis.
Fake News! Wrong it’s how satisfying porn stars finds a Presidential Candidate while he is raw dogging them. 2 pumps until you nut is not Alpha, and technically has nothing to do with penis and more to do with sexual prowess. MAGAdoggers are the ones up in arms that Stormy said their cult leader is basically an Orange Enuch. I guess she touched a nerve when she said Trump is hung like a gnat. It really bothers you.
 
BFoe said:
Hmmm, let’s see.

Possibly it’s because the seemingly endless laws Republicans pass to marginalize them, and the way they’re constantly smeared by conservatives?
There is twisted irony all over the place given how many GOP donors, advisors, operatives, strategists, and staffers swing that way. The common thought is that they're self-hating or repressed or whatever and while that's certainly true for some, most of it is simply because it has literally nothing to do with literally anything else.
 
- To be fair to Trump, he defended gay rights before become a thing, theres video for it.

Biden is the one that was against it. He is also the one suporting nazis in Ukraine!
 
44nutman said:
Fake News! Wrong it’s how satisfying porn stars finds a Presidential Candidate while he is raw dogging them. 2 pumps until you nut is not Alpha, and technically has nothing to do with penis and more to do with sexual prowess. MAGAdoggers are the ones up in arms that Stormy said their cult leader is basically an Orange Enuch. I guess she touched a nerve when she said Trump is hung like a gnat. It really bothers you.
Yeah, look, some people vote based on who they think will do a better job as president, and you base yours on which man is more likely to make soup of your insides, and just made this thread about how excited you are that a gay guy won a primary.
 
I'm shocked well not really and

448320527_2744604579046868_2675013085575310470_n-jpg.1047610
 
Deorum said:
There is twisted irony all over the place given how many GOP donors, advisors, operatives, strategists, and staffers swing that way. The common thought is that they're self-hating or repressed or whatever and while that's certainly true for some, most of it is simply because it has literally nothing to do with literally anything else.
I think “self-hating” is a bit harsh, but it certainly seems to be a bit masochistic of them to be affiliated with a party that literally hates their existence and actively works to erase any progress towards equality that has been made.
 
Deorum said:
There is twisted irony all over the place given how many GOP donors, advisors, operatives, strategists, and staffers swing that way. The common thought is that they're self-hating or repressed or whatever and while that's certainly true for some, most of it is simply because it has literally nothing to do with literally anything else.
44nutman said:
www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Trump Endorsed Senate Candidate Loses to Gay, Pro-Choice Republican

Curtis Bashaw, a pro-choice gay Republican and hotel developer, has secured the Republican nomination for U.S. Senator from New Jersey. Bashaw's victory in
www.shorenewsnetwork.com www.shorenewsnetwork.com
After taking 3 L’s in the GA senate race with a popular GOP Governor. I did not think Trump’s endiorsements could sink any further, then a gay Republican said hold my Cosmo.
Rumors are abounding of Trump charging for his endorsement cause lawyers are making him broke. Imagine handing over money to a convicted felon who seems to be the King of taking L’s, just to take an L. LoL.
Yet he's still leading biden in the polls.... what's the loss really. I think a gay republican is a good thing imo
 
nostradumbass said:
Yeah, look, some people vote based on who they think will do a better job as president, and you base yours on which man is more likely to make soup of your insides, and just made this thread about how excited you are that a gay guy won a primary.
That is a fair assessment, so now will you stop projecting on me about your concerns with Trump's tiny weiner. You have attributed me being concerned with Trump little Willie in multiple posts when I never said I cared about his small plum tree shaker.
 
