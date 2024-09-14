Young Fidel Castro probably a slayer.My dad was a hippie that moved to Cuba way back in the 70's. He saw Castro speak at a really small venue and he was like 10 or 15 feet away from him. Said he was insanely charismatic and the entire room would hang on his words. At the time, when he was really young, he was really into what he was saying (my Dad at one point believed LSD should be added to the water supply). Then he got older and was like "Wow, that was crazy". Then now in his older age he's kinda like "Damn, maybe he knew more than we thought".