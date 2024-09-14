HOLA
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2012
- Messages
- 22,291
- Reaction score
- 37,122
Trump writes in his new coffee-table book that Trudeau’s mother, Margaret, was “somehow associated” with Castro and notes that “a lot of people say that Justin is his son.” The former president adds: “He swears that he isn’t but how the hell would he know! Castro had good hair, the ‘father’ didn’t, Justin has good hair, and has become a Communist just like Castro.”
The Canadian government has been forced to outright deny the long-running conspiracy theories. The age-old Castro rumor has been thoroughly debunked by this point.