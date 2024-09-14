Social Trump claims Trudeau is Fidel Castro's son.

Trump writes in his new coffee-table book that Trudeau’s mother, Margaret, was “somehow associated” with Castro and notes that “a lot of people say that Justin is his son.” The former president adds: “He swears that he isn’t but how the hell would he know! Castro had good hair, the ‘father’ didn’t, Justin has good hair, and has become a Communist just like Castro.”

The Canadian government has been forced to outright deny the long-running conspiracy theories. The age-old Castro rumor has been thoroughly debunked by this point.

 
Some old post of mine...
It was his greatest success and his biggest failure!

He literally cucked a Canadian PM.
He banged and emburdened this birdie.

WEB-MargaretTrudeau-Getty.jpg


This just reinforced his "El Caballo" rep.


His biggest failure was allowing his offspring to be raised by that Canadian cuck.
See the results:

49721CD100000578-0-image-a-82_1519233873825.jpg


17759825.jpg


FEB23_TRUDEAU-COSTUME_POST02.jpg


5a8f6bc2dda4c8075a8b460b.jpg




In the end, Fidel was like "he ain't mah son, let's go full Maury Povich!"

castro_112616~38.jpg



Butt, it was all in his jeans, just like diarrhea...

003-fidel-castro-9.jpg




Fidel still the Mang, tho!
Young Fidel Castro probably a slayer.

FSkEnvbWUAIYTBq.jpg


My dad was a hippie that moved to Cuba way back in the 70's. He saw Castro speak at a really small venue and he was like 10 or 15 feet away from him. Said he was insanely charismatic and the entire room would hang on his words. At the time, when he was really young, he was really into what he was saying (my Dad at one point believed LSD should be added to the water supply). Then he got older and was like "Wow, that was crazy". Then now in his older age he's kinda like "Damn, maybe he knew more than we thought".
 
so justin trudeau is fidel castro's son you are saying?

that's nice. so where's your evidence to support your whackadoodle conspiracy theory? is it hiding in a closet somewhere right next to donald trump's health care plan, evidence of election fraud, and obama's real birth certificate just waiting to be released any day now but just not today perhaps?

i mean i'm far from ever being any kind of supporter of turdeau, but you people just gobble up this bullshit. is there something going wrong in your life where you have to turn to propaganda and fake news just to cope or do you do it just for fun?
 
likje i'm reading all this nonsense lol
 
that's nice, and a riveting tale bro. clearly you can't read or even spell so why should anybody be surprised?

hey everybody, justin trudeau is fidel castro's son teehee! i'm gonna have to file that one right next to donald trump's health care concept and the election fraud fairy.
 
anyone read the posts of this guy?
certainly not me.
 
