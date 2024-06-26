MAGA frets over Donald Trump primary losses: "What is going on?" Supporters took to social media to speculate how a Romney-endorsed Moderate trounced Trump's candidate in the Utah Senate primary.

Donald Trump suffers triple primary blow A Decision Desk HQ projection shows John Curtis will be the Republican candidate to succeed Mitt Romney in Utah having beaten the Trump-endorsed Trent Staggs.

If I was running in a GOP primary in some non rural district I would beg Trump not to endorse me. Trump lost with 3 GA senators and he backed Dr Oz who lost to a guy who just had a stroke.Other Trump endorsed candidate also took L’s in their primary. Seems like a lot lately all that loser Trump does is take L’s. Last 2 court cases were L’s.Trump is a living breathing Washington General, and just like The Generals against the Harlem Globetrotters, Grand Pa Shark takes about 20 times more L’s than W’s.