44nutman
The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2010
- Messages
- 23,153
- Reaction score
- 25,138
MAGA frets over Donald Trump primary losses: "What is going on?"
Supporters took to social media to speculate how a Romney-endorsed Moderate trounced Trump's candidate in the Utah Senate primary.
www.newsweek.com
Donald Trump suffers triple primary blow
A Decision Desk HQ projection shows John Curtis will be the Republican candidate to succeed Mitt Romney in Utah having beaten the Trump-endorsed Trent Staggs.
www.newsweek.com
Trump is a living breathing Washington General, and just like The Generals against the Harlem Globetrotters, Grand Pa Shark takes about 20 times more L’s than W’s.