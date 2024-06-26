  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Crime Trump backed candidate lost to Romney backed candidate

www.newsweek.com

MAGA frets over Donald Trump primary losses: "What is going on?"

Supporters took to social media to speculate how a Romney-endorsed Moderate trounced Trump's candidate in the Utah Senate primary.
If I was running in a GOP primary in some non rural district I would beg Trump not to endorse me. Trump lost with 3 GA senators and he backed Dr Oz who lost to a guy who just had a stroke.
www.newsweek.com

Donald Trump suffers triple primary blow

A Decision Desk HQ projection shows John Curtis will be the Republican candidate to succeed Mitt Romney in Utah having beaten the Trump-endorsed Trent Staggs.
Other Trump endorsed candidate also took L’s in their primary. Seems like a lot lately all that loser Trump does is take L’s. Last 2 court cases were L’s.
Trump is a living breathing Washington General, and just like The Generals against the Harlem Globetrotters, Grand Pa Shark takes about 20 times more L’s than W’s.
 
I took their poll 2 days ago, 15 mins

to edit: during the questions I started to believe I was talking to a bot/AI.
I'm still not sure, the candence was off
 
A bunch of Mormons decided we to side with the Mormon? Hold my coffee while I pretend to act surprised.
 
I mean, it's Utah. They love them some Romney. Mormons and all.
 
