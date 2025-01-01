Social Trudeau voter instigates road rage incident, nearly gets rammed off a bridge

Koro_11

Koro_11

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
21,833
Reaction score
23,238
To those of you who came to see a snuff film, I'm afraid you will be greatly disappointed, some dashcam footage of one car ramming another, probably a normal morning commute in your average American city.

The story to me isn't so much the incident, as the character who got rammed in this situation.

Now let me first start off by stating the obvious which doesn't really need to be said, but it kinda does because of all the dishonest trolls on here just waiting to misrepresent what someone is actually saying.

The OBVIOUS is that the guy who raged out is almost certainly a major asshole, is clearly a lunatic. He should be in jail and I definitely don't want him on any road near me. I don't condone his reaction, and I'm glad no one got seriously injured.

Now that we got that out of the way let's shift to "the victim" here.

I mean, where do I even start... one look at this dude before even hearing him say anything it was pretty obvious what he would sound like.

And sure enough he sounded exactly like I expected him to sound, like the caricature of every weak man that contributes to ruining this country and going along with comfort and safety over truth and common sense.

Listen to the interview, you can't make this dude up:




-he needs a month to physically recover from that LOL
-he's worried about his legacy and if he's been kind and virtue signalled enough
-he says he was scared and he's pudgy and he can't swim


Oh but why am I such a monster, why am I making fun of this poor innocent victim who's clearly unable to punch his way out of a wet paper bag.

Well I actually think guys like this are just as destructive to society as the moron who raged on him.

There is a lot of literature on the dangers of "weak men", but without getting bogged down too much and psychoanalyzing a guy based on a one minute clip, I'll just say that I'm pretty confident that I have a very good idea who this dude is.

The video seems to conveniently only show the parts where the other dude was the obvious aggressor, but it clearly omitted a large part which would show how exactly it got to that point.

I'm willing to bet a lot of money that this weak pudgy guy who can't fight or swim, of even step on the breaks or gas pedal while he's being plowed by another car, obviously went out of his way to play a tough guy.

We don't see what happens when they pull over, we can't see what exactly he does to provoke the other guy to such an extreme reaction but it's obviously gonna be a lot more than him just flashing his lights at him.

I would bet a lot of money that it went something like this.

1. The raging guy swerves on the road in front of snowflake guy
2. The snowflake guy starts flashing him with his high beams
3. The raging guy maybe break checks him
4. The snowflake guy keeps flashing, honks horn, probably sticks the middle finger out the window
5. The raging guy is in the mood so he pulls over and gets out of his car to confront snowflake guy
6. Snowflake guy does not get out of his car and probably starts reversing while still provoking raging guy and giving him the finger
7. Raging guy gets back in his car, pulls a u turn and starts ramming snowflake guy


Again, this is just speculation based on the little evidence I have, but I would place a decent amount of money that it went something like that.

Anyway, not a big tragic story like some lunatic ramming into a crowd of pedestrians, but anyone down there in the States asking yourselves "who the fuck keeps voting for that cunt Justin Trudeau up there in Canada", here is your answer, it's THIS GUY, who is unfortunately a type not all that uncommon up here.

Sorry for the long rant.
 
I can't believe you said you thought I was young earlier then wrote a big fan fiction about some cuck.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I can't believe you said you thought I was young earlier then wrote a big fan fiction about some cuck.
Click to expand...
Yeah I know, very low hanging fruit, but it's a slow day and I'm' bored.

But do you believe I'm wrong about him?
 
Last edited:
Poon Goon said:
Can't imagine a world in which I would give this much of a shit about two idiots having road rage
Click to expand...
I imagine the dude in the video is just like everyone you hang around so nothing seems off to you at all.
 
Koro_11 said:
I imagine the dude in the video is just like everyone you hang around so nothing seems off to you at all.
Click to expand...
Wouldn't know, didn't watch the video or read your dumb analysis
 
Helden said:
Your life must really suck if this unhinged fanfiction is how you choose to spend your new years day
Click to expand...
I’m counting on this thread to bring out all the members who are like the dude in the video. I’m disappointed, I was actually expecting you to be the first reply.
 
Koro_11 said:
To those of you who came to see a snuff film, I'm afraid you will be greatly disappointed, some dashcam footage of one car ramming another, probably a normal morning commute in your average American city.

The story to me isn't so much the incident, as the character who got rammed in this situation.

Now let me first start off by stating the obvious which doesn't really need to be said, but it kinda does because of all the dishonest trolls on here just waiting to misrepresent what someone is actually saying.

The OBVIOUS is that the guy who raged out is almost certainly a major asshole, is clearly a lunatic. He should be in jail and I definitely don't want him on any road near me. I don't condone his reaction, and I'm glad no one got seriously injured.

Now that we got that out of the way let's shift to "the victim" here.

I mean, where do I even start... one look at this dude before even hearing him say anything it was pretty obvious what he would sound like.

And sure enough he sounded exactly like I expected him to sound, like the caricature of every weak man that contributes to ruining this country and going along with comfort and safety over truth and common sense.

Listen to the interview, you can't make this dude up:




-he needs a month to physically recover from that LOL
-he's worried about his legacy and if he's been kind and virtue signalled enough
-he says he was scared and he's pudgy and he can't swim


Oh but why am I such a monster, why am I making fun of this poor innocent victim who's clearly unable to punch his way out of a wet paper bag.

Well I actually think guys like this are just as destructive to society as the moron who raged on him.

There is a lot of literature on the dangers of "weak men", but without getting bogged down too much and psychoanalyzing a guy based on a one minute clip, I'll just say that I'm pretty confident that I have a very good idea who this dude is.

The video seems to conveniently only show the parts where the other dude was the obvious aggressor, but it clearly omitted a large part which would show how exactly it got to that point.

I'm willing to bet a lot of money that this weak pudgy guy who can't fight or swim, of even step on the breaks or gas pedal while he's being plowed by another car, obviously went out of his way to play a tough guy.

We don't see what happens when they pull over, we can't see what exactly he does to provoke the other guy to such an extreme reaction but it's obviously gonna be a lot more than him just flashing his lights at him.

I would bet a lot of money that it went something like this.

1. The raging guy swerves on the road in front of snowflake guy
2. The snowflake guy starts flashing him with his high beams
3. The raging guy maybe break checks him
4. The snowflake guy keeps flashing, honks horn, probably sticks the middle finger out the window
5. The raging guy is in the mood so he pulls over and gets out of his car to confront snowflake guy
6. Snowflake guy does not get out of his car and probably starts reversing while still provoking raging guy and giving him the finger
7. Raging guy gets back in his car, pulls a u turn and starts ramming snowflake guy


Again, this is just speculation based on the little evidence I have, but I would place a decent amount of money that it went something like that.

Anyway, not a big tragic story like some lunatic ramming into a crowd of pedestrians, but anyone down there in the States asking yourselves "who the fuck keeps voting for that cunt Justin Trudeau up there in Canada", here is your answer, it's THIS GUY, who is unfortunately a type not all that uncommon up here.

Sorry for the long rant.
Click to expand...

You sound mentally unwell, take your meds.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Dunno he might be a bit soft but he should still be allowed to vote.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I’m not too sure about that, I mean, I guess under the current system he’s legally allowed to, but I don’t know if he should be.
 
Poon Goon said:
lol at a guy letting a shitty youtube algorithm consume his day anyone else an NPC
Click to expand...
Lol at the guy continuing to respond to the guy whose day is consumed by a shitty YouTube algorithm.

BOOM. Check mate!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,562
Messages
56,722,686
Members
175,377
Latest member
CrackedRib

Share this page

Back
Top