To those of you who came to see a snuff film, I'm afraid you will be greatly disappointed, some dashcam footage of one car ramming another, probably a normal morning commute in your average American city.



The story to me isn't so much the incident, as the character who got rammed in this situation.



Now let me first start off by stating the obvious which doesn't really need to be said, but it kinda does because of all the dishonest trolls on here just waiting to misrepresent what someone is actually saying.



The OBVIOUS is that the guy who raged out is almost certainly a major asshole, is clearly a lunatic. He should be in jail and I definitely don't want him on any road near me. I don't condone his reaction, and I'm glad no one got seriously injured.



Now that we got that out of the way let's shift to "the victim" here.



I mean, where do I even start... one look at this dude before even hearing him say anything it was pretty obvious what he would sound like.



And sure enough he sounded exactly like I expected him to sound, like the caricature of every weak man that contributes to ruining this country and going along with comfort and safety over truth and common sense.



Listen to the interview, you can't make this dude up:









-he needs a month to physically recover from that LOL

-he's worried about his legacy and if he's been kind and virtue signalled enough

-he says he was scared and he's pudgy and he can't swim





Oh but why am I such a monster, why am I making fun of this poor innocent victim who's clearly unable to punch his way out of a wet paper bag.



Well I actually think guys like this are just as destructive to society as the moron who raged on him.



There is a lot of literature on the dangers of "weak men", but without getting bogged down too much and psychoanalyzing a guy based on a one minute clip, I'll just say that I'm pretty confident that I have a very good idea who this dude is.



The video seems to conveniently only show the parts where the other dude was the obvious aggressor, but it clearly omitted a large part which would show how exactly it got to that point.



I'm willing to bet a lot of money that this weak pudgy guy who can't fight or swim, of even step on the breaks or gas pedal while he's being plowed by another car, obviously went out of his way to play a tough guy.



We don't see what happens when they pull over, we can't see what exactly he does to provoke the other guy to such an extreme reaction but it's obviously gonna be a lot more than him just flashing his lights at him.



I would bet a lot of money that it went something like this.



1. The raging guy swerves on the road in front of snowflake guy

2. The snowflake guy starts flashing him with his high beams

3. The raging guy maybe break checks him

4. The snowflake guy keeps flashing, honks horn, probably sticks the middle finger out the window

5. The raging guy is in the mood so he pulls over and gets out of his car to confront snowflake guy

6. Snowflake guy does not get out of his car and probably starts reversing while still provoking raging guy and giving him the finger

7. Raging guy gets back in his car, pulls a u turn and starts ramming snowflake guy





Again, this is just speculation based on the little evidence I have, but I would place a decent amount of money that it went something like that.



Anyway, not a big tragic story like some lunatic ramming into a crowd of pedestrians, but anyone down there in the States asking yourselves "who the fuck keeps voting for that cunt Justin Trudeau up there in Canada", here is your answer, it's THIS GUY, who is unfortunately a type not all that uncommon up here.



Sorry for the long rant.