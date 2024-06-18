Trending techniques and tendencies in UFC MMA

At range, particularly with kicking but in general I think the utilization of rotation is something we may see more. For instance guys throwing a low kick that misses and planting that foot to continue into a spinning hook kick. Or we saw that blistering combo Yan threw where he went hook, spinning back fist, hook that floored Sandhagen. I've seen Bilal Hasan who's 22 on the US regional scene utilize rotation in similar ways to no surprise, he was an Olympic hopeful in Tae Kwon Do (won the Cadet Pan Ams gold) who went the MMA route instead and has been at Humes gym and training with Mighty Mouse since highschool days. I've been waiting for this, for a long time. I remember training with competition TKD and Karate guys who'd show me kicking combinations and set ups that seemed so functionally sound, Adam Khaliev and Adlan Amagov both utilized this stuff a decade + ago quite well, but it does require you to have the ability to kick effectively off either leg which isn't common in MMA, or even super common in kickboxing.



I'm still waiting for MMA fighters to get better at fighting on the inside. Evolutionarily it isn't necessary in MMA like boxing since you have so many more options, as you are allowed to clinch, knee, elbow, grapple, takedowns etc. And being able to block, slip and roll is a lot harder in MMA but still we don't see a lot of guys punching off a block, slip or roll while staying in the pocket, but to really give rangey guys like an Izzy, Omalley, Islam, Leon etc. trouble you need to be able to effectively pressure, close distance and maintain that distance...which requires being good at in fighting. The ability to strike well in the pocket and wrestle well there (plenty can wrestle well there of course) is where it's one of a few clear advantages for the stouter, shorter and more compact men. Defensively, I don't see a lot of guys great at this but offensively were starting to see guys like Ilia who are putting fools away with 4-5 punch combos in tight, ripping the body, creating openings and it's awesome. Yan, Poirier, there's some decent guys but not a ton.