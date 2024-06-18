Trending techniques and tendencies in UFC MMA

blunttruth
I find it interesting to watch how the MMA in the UFC evolves, and sometimes devolves over time. The UFC fighters watch the same fights that we do, and pick up on same things that we see, and you can often see how certain new successful moves or techniques get attempted by future fighters. Some of techniques or tendencies that I am on the watch for now include the last 10 second center of the Octagon slug down now popularized by the Holloway-Gaethge fight. I have already noticed several fighters since then try to replicate the moment. I am also looking to see how many, if any, fighters try to emulate Strickland's style with the constant teep kicks etc. I thought I noticed one fighter last weekend using the technique quite a bit, but I was not familiar enough with the fighter to know if it had always been part of his style, or now something new. I suspect that there are now many UFC fighters training themselves to replicate the standing leg lock move that Taira just used against Perez, where he locks the extended leg behind his standing opponents leg to enable the backward leaning leverage to take their opponent down. Any other relatively new or unique moves that you expect to see fighters attempt from here on out?