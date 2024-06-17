Translation of an ICU Doctor's Comment on Chimaev's COVID Experience

I came across an interesting comment from an ICU doctor about Chimaev's experience with COVID-19. I thought it was worth sharing, so I translated it into English. Here's what the doctor had to say:



"I have been an intensivist for 25 years; with COVID, I started with the 3rd case in Chile until today; I contracted it 4 times, 2 without a vaccine (less than 3 months between the first two). I treated more than 2300 severe cases and saw many die of all ages. Now focusing on Chimaev. His COVID case was one of the most severe (he has a tracheostomy scar on his neck), which means he was on mechanical ventilation and induced coma for more than 10-14 days. I had particularly bid farewell to him in the UFC, due to the sequelae I see in these patients. That he continues trying to push forward is remarkable; the disease left his immune system wrecked, and when he enters the stress of training camp or fights, it takes a toll on him. For now, time, good nutrition, and supplements to TRY to recover him; I have patients who went through what he did and cannot walk 10 continuous steps because their lungs do not allow it, others who are on dialysis for life, and there are even those who have committed suicide due to post-COVID depression.



Only respect for the Kid, and I hope he comes back."