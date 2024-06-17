  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Translation of an ICU Doctor's Comment on Chimaev's COVID Experience

Ivancho

Ivancho

Amante de las mma
@Brown
Joined
Apr 15, 2017
Messages
3,990
Reaction score
2,797
I came across an interesting comment from an ICU doctor about Chimaev's experience with COVID-19. I thought it was worth sharing, so I translated it into English. Here's what the doctor had to say:

"I have been an intensivist for 25 years; with COVID, I started with the 3rd case in Chile until today; I contracted it 4 times, 2 without a vaccine (less than 3 months between the first two). I treated more than 2300 severe cases and saw many die of all ages. Now focusing on Chimaev. His COVID case was one of the most severe (he has a tracheostomy scar on his neck), which means he was on mechanical ventilation and induced coma for more than 10-14 days. I had particularly bid farewell to him in the UFC, due to the sequelae I see in these patients. That he continues trying to push forward is remarkable; the disease left his immune system wrecked, and when he enters the stress of training camp or fights, it takes a toll on him. For now, time, good nutrition, and supplements to TRY to recover him; I have patients who went through what he did and cannot walk 10 continuous steps because their lungs do not allow it, others who are on dialysis for life, and there are even those who have committed suicide due to post-COVID depression.

Only respect for the Kid, and I hope he comes back."
 
sounds like his immune system was already trash BEFORE the COVID, otherwise how else does he have such a bad reaction to it? my 70 yr old diabetic dad didn't even have to go to the hospital but "super healthy" fit pro athlete 30 yr old Khamzat had to be put on a ventilator? he better stop doing whatever the fuck he's doing to make him so weak.
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
The ventilators are what actually killed most people during covid, they have a high risk of bacteria entering your lungs causing pneumonia thus causing further breathing issues
Wow, had no idea about this. That means hospitals were basically turned into gas chambers. Legalized concetration camps basically.
 
Khamzat is lucky he lives in a world of modern medicine. 100 years ago he'd been done due to survival of the fittest.
 
ledonk said:
Khamzat is lucky he lives in a world of modern medicine. 100 years ago he'd been done due to survival of the fittest.
Lmao even Khamzat hacking up a lung and swollen like a balloon would still murder you with his bare hands.
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
The ventilators are what actually killed most people during covid, they have a high risk of bacteria entering your lungs causing pneumonia thus causing further breathing issues
We got a doctor in here. PhD. Player Hating Degree.

Anyway, this thread will turn to shit quickly, I'm sure. As for the OP @Ivancho might want to provide a source of some type.
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
The ventilators are what actually killed most people during covid, they have a high risk of bacteria entering your lungs causing pneumonia thus causing further breathing issues
ipowerslapmywife said:
I’ve seen doctors mention this somewhere. It’s most definitely true because most who needed ventilators died.
Pancake Sprawl said:
sounds like his immune system was already trash BEFORE the COVID, otherwise how else does he have such a bad reaction to it? my 70 yr old diabetic dad didn't even have to go to the hospital but "super healthy" fit pro athlete 30 yr old Khamzat had to be put on a ventilator? he better stop doing whatever the fuck he's doing to make him so weak.
Athletes walk a very fine line betweeen healthy and not especially those concerned with weight cutting. Someone like Chimaev by all accounts is redlining his body way too much most likely
 
