  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Jack Jenkins in ICU?

Sounds like the worst thing that I can think of. I don't like any air leaks in my body
 
He almost won the fight in the first then caught in a triangle from HELL. But he didn't tap put and went on to fight until the third round

But after the triangle attempt the fight changed completely. Maybe that sub attempt injured him
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,188
Messages
56,882,116
Members
175,439
Latest member
Fury Fight Club

Share this page

Back
Top