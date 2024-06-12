Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas out of Olympics after losing legal battle Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has lost her legal case against World Aquatics and any hopes of making next month’s Paris Olympics

"The US swimmer Lia Thomas, who rose to global prominence after becoming the first transgender athlete to win a NCAA college title in March 2022, has lost a legal case against World Aquatics at the court of arbitration for sport – and with it any hopes of making next month’s Paris Olympics.""in a 24-page decision, the court concluded that Thomas was “simply not entitled to engage with eligibility to compete in WA competitions” as someone who was no longer a member of US swimming.The news was welcomed by World Aquatics, who hailed it as “a major step forward in our efforts to protect women’s sport”.I felt we needed a new tranny thread.