Crime Trans “terror cult” story broken by Andy Ngo is started to gain traction in mainstream media.

A so called “trans terror cult/cell” called the “ziz” and is made up of trans techies (reportedly in the tech industry or soemthing) has been reportedly linked to 4 dead, including an 82 year old man. Two years ago, this man Curtis Lind, either rented his property to a group of trans youths, or they were crashing there in a box truck depending on which story you read. There was some sort of argument over payment or them leaving the property and a fight broke out and Lind was stabbed in the eye with a samurai sword, losing it. Well, recently, just before he was scheduled to testify against his attackers, he was brutally murdered with a sword.

Ngo blames a trans couple in that murder that also recently(inauguration day) murdered a border patrol
Agent in Vermont. Agent David Maland stopped Teresa Youngblut And her trans German boyfriend, max snyder at the Canadian border. According to Ngo, they were fleeing from the murder of Lind-that happened in California, when both trannies we’re armed with firearms and shot the agent, who returned fire killing snyder and injuring youngblut before succumbing to his wounds.

The ziz has ties to antifa and have moved around, renting properties in Cali and North Carolina, where they paid 10k cash to rent a house for a few weeks. During their stay there, there were always black clad people coming and going and staying in a box truck, just like they did on Lind’s property. According to sources, the box truck was filled with lye and a stretcher, which Ngo seems to think they used to transport and dispose of bodies. It’s possible with these freaks.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/crime/gen...-to-two-murders/ar-AA1y8hUC?ocid=BingNewsSerp

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crim...-officers-death/ar-AA1y87g6?ocid=BingNewsSerp










 
This country deserves a better class of criminals and the trans cult is going to give it to them.
 
Serial killers are usually straight, white incels with mommy issues, so this brings some much needed diversity to the table.
 
Koro_11 said:
So mentally ill people doing mentally ill stuff... who would have thought.
Pretty ballsy (the women) to murder a 82 year old man with a sword before he had the audacity to testify against the person that stabbed him the first time.

That’s some cruel and cold shit to purposely use a sword. They better put the suspect they have in custody in the proper jail side. If it has a dick, it goes with other dicks.
 
Rygu said:
Would I be surprised? No. Do I think Andy Ngo is a moron? Yes.
I agree so much. I quit posting for a while because of how much I disliked it. Everything is condensed and you have to move the screen to read anything more than a two word response or meme. I really hope they fix it and from what I was told; they will?

Edit. I thought your sig was your comment. And yes, Andy is an egotistical idiot, but I love that his sole purpose is to bash antifa and trantifa
 
This is what Liberals want their mothers sharing a bathroom with.
 
Rational Poster said:
Even the serial killers are DEI, I much preferred when serial killers were only charismatic white males.
Not sure which serial killers you're thinking of, but gender dysphoria and sexual depravity are some of the most frequent traits.
 
WuDi said:
Not sure which serial killers you're thinking of, but gender dysphoria and sexual depravity are some of the most frequent traits.
lmao you seem personally offended over my joke. Any feds in this thread?
 
