Social Cable news ratings tank and CNN is laying off hundreds of employees as Donald Trump succeeds in destroying mainstream media

White Whale

White Whale

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 25, 2006
Messages
6,525
Reaction score
12,585
www.tvinsider.com

Trump Slump? Cable News Ratings Tank After Election as Viewers Boycott

'I refuse to watch Season Two of the Trump show,' one news boycotter explained.
www.tvinsider.com www.tvinsider.com

Trump Slump? Cable News Ratings Tank After Election as Viewers Boycott

There has long been a conventional wisdom that dedicated daily coverage of Donald Trump‘s outrage-inducing activities equals ratings bumps for cable news networks. That was certainly true during his first administration, where the 24/7 news cycle was routinely dominated by talking head panels dissecting one scandal after another ad nauseam as viewers clung to every update like a liferaft. After he left office in 2021, the major networks’ ratings nosedived. This time, though, the story might be very different, as some of those would-be anti-Trump audiences choose indifference over hate-watching and refuse to participate in a Trump ratings bump.

Shortly after the election results were clear, The New York Times reported that news outlets expected to see at least a short-term spike in audience ratings and newspaper subscriptions in the wake of Trump’s election. However, that hasn’t happened at the more Democrat-friendly outlets at all. A new report at Mediaite reveals that post-election ratings at CNN and MSNBC have plummeted; on Thursday (November 7), Fox News averaged 2.6 million daily viewers (with 375,000 in the 25-54 demographic), while MSNBC had just 596,000 viewers (71,000 in the age bracket) and CNN had 419,000 (and 91,000 in the desired demo). That’s a 60 percent increase year over year for Fox but a 23 percent decrease in the same metric for MSNBC and a 40 percent dip for CNN. The decline reportedly continued on Friday, as MSNBC’s shows had their lowest Friday ratings of the year.

Social media has been alight with anecdotal explanations for why the liberal-leaning news networks are seeing such a stark drop in viewership: Many blame the media for “normalizing” Trump’s candidacy and refuse to reward them with the ratings they suspect the network execs desired in doing so.

www.foxnews.com

CNN staffers 'deeply frustrated' as looming budget cuts, layoffs set to impact struggling network

Fox News Digital spoke with CNN insiders worried about the looming layoffs and budget cuts that are about to rattle the struggling network following the election.
www.foxnews.com www.foxnews.com

CNN staffers 'deeply frustrated' as looming budget cuts, layoffs set to impact struggling network

CNN staffers are bracing for impact in the new year as significant budget cuts and layoffs are likely to rock the entire network.

"I am overall very sad and deeply frustrated," one longtime CNN staffer told Fox News Digital. "Feelings which are pervasive throughout the organization among those who have been here a long time and feel a deep personal connection to having helped build the organization."

The CNN source indicated that the layoffs would be implemented "by March" and that they'll be "very meaningful" to the rank and file at the network.

"It's a time of a complete and utter business model overhaul and chaos. Extremely difficult even under the best circumstances," the CNN staffer said.

People are giving up cable news because they are sick of the lies and don't want to watch Trump derangement. Journalists are more distrusted than congress and media companies are feeling the consequences.
 
Hey saw your berry thread about most likely leaving, enjoy your time away if that happens and I'll always appreciate your cool av I remember you linked me to the artist a while back.

I'll probably take a while off from here too.

Anyway, on topic, in the first admin politician Trump and his potential political moves were such an unknown, the flashiest versions of "what may be" got the views, mostly being legacy media.

A lot of people were so scared of the unknown and they gravitated to the MSM potential disaster stories in droves.

This time, Trump's potential future political moves are less of an unknown, but still up until the election the MSM particularly the anti-Trump flavor still attracted lots of attention because the anti-Trump folks were hoping for something that would blow his chances out of the water, and the anti-Trump legacy media would of course be the ones to deliver that story, if it emerged.

Since it didn't, I'd bet even the tolerant independents are more interested in checking out the pro-Trump MSM because they feel like they're more likely to be getting some inside info fed to them on the reality of any story that's unfolding.

This isn't an endorsement or castigation of one MSM business model or the other, just my initial thoughts on why these numbers are turning out the way they are. Plus as a non threadstarter I greatly appreciate those who do start convos here and can't abide by a no-reply situation, especially in what may be the waning days of the fertility of this smal crescent of the web
 
Noveltymortar said:
The ratings at Fox are strong. It's the biased liberal networks that are struggling.
The network known for provably lying and laughing at it's audience behind closed doors is the most successful one.

Good things these times are being recorded haha - they wouldn't believe us if we just told them.
 
Lord_Impaler said:
Ahh yes, “journalism”. Which journalist is your favorite….Joy Reid, Joe or Mika, Whoopi ? lol.

What a loss!!
Who?

It's less about the individual and more about the fact real journalism has rules and codes of conduct compared to the freeforall shitshow of social media that the right gravitate towards.
 
Jon! said:
The network known for provably lying and laughing at it's audience behind closed doors is the most successful one.

Good things these times are being recorded haha - they wouldn't believe us if we just told them.
Nah dude, Fox is by far the most honest out of all them, although it's an admittedly low bar because liberals lie so much.
 
Jon! said:
Who?

It's less about the individual and more about the fact real journalism has rules and codes of conduct compared to the freeforall shitshow of social media that the right gravitate towards.
<36>

Ya, like I said, what a loss!!

CNN, MSNBC, FOX, NPR……so honest and noble lol
 
Lord_Impaler said:
<36>

Ya, like I said, what a loss!!

CNN, MSNBC, FOX, NPR……so honest and noble lol
Probably not.

But I think the BBC is, and I can see the mindless clots following the lead from the US (as always) and just parroting reasons to abandon real journalism in favour of keyboard warriors.

I wonder how many more eyeballs a bunch of clowns collectively sat behind a computer screen get covering the Russia-Ukraine conflict than, say, a guy who is actually there actually reporting on real situations.

To show it's not really a left-right issue, I'll even credit a Daily Mail / Rupert Murdoch journo: Ian Birrell.

It's not about picking sides, it's just about respecting the people that do their job damn well.

www.dailymail.co.uk

Ukraine's strike into Russia shows why we must keep sending arms

IAN BIRRELL: Kyiv 's troops have made a lightning-fast thrust into the Kursk region of Russia with tank and mechanised units that no one anticipated - especially not the Kremlin.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

But the illiterati genuinely want "Cat Turd" to be endorsed by Elon Musk and get their opinion thus way instead.
 
Jon! said:
Good night journalism.

Good morning open season for retards!
What a Rascal!


Jon! said:
Probably not.

But I think the BBC is, and I can see the mindless clots following the lead from the US (as always) and just parroting reasons to abandon real journalism in favour of keyboard warriors.

I wonder how many more eyeballs a bunch of clowns collectively sat behind a computer screen get covering the Russia-Ukraine conflict than, say, a guy who is actually there actually reporting on real situations.

To show it's not really a left-right issue, I'll even credit a Daily Mail / Rupert Murdoch journo: Ian Birrell.

It's not about picking sides, it's just about respecting the people that do their job damn well.

www.dailymail.co.uk

Ukraine's strike into Russia shows why we must keep sending arms

IAN BIRRELL: Kyiv 's troops have made a lightning-fast thrust into the Kursk region of Russia with tank and mechanised units that no one anticipated - especially not the Kremlin.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

But the illiterati genuinely want "Cat Turd" to be endorsed by Elon Musk and get their opinion thus way instead.
Thread's about cable news, which does not adhere to journalistic norms and doesn't claim to, although its viewing accolytes still believe it does
 
cnn was only good for keeping track of live election updates as they happen as you'd otherwise have to be refreshing shit from like 30+ different sources. and they are always good for hurricane coverage because they have a tendency to throw their reporters into hurricane zones and i find that a little sadistically amusing watching them getting blown around and soaked while the locals are out surfing on the ocean or kayaking down the flooded streets.

i don't bother watching much cable news. i get all my news off the internet. i hope i'm not the only one who says this, but my main source for news is the sherdog karate forum.
 
