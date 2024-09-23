Training for general endurance?

Once October hits, I'll be changing my training priorities from pure strength to actual strength and conditioning. I'll put my powerlifting and Olympic lifting in the backburner for a period of about a year and get into kettlebell endurance training.



With that said, do I just do HIIT with those KB swings and squats and consider that a comprehensive cardio program? Or will it need to be a bit more elaborate?



I'm open to ideas. Honestly, it's been over a year since I trained in Judo. I'm not trying to develop any sport-specific fitness. Just some guy who wants to keep up with his lightweight friends if we decide to do some hiking trips somewhere.



And Judo kicked my ass. I learned my lesson. I'm not going back to that gym until I'm in better shape. I gotta impress my Judo coach because I have a crush on her.



Thanks.