Tracking calories and lifting.

I recently started training seriously, focusing on cardio and losing weight which I have been lucky enough to find easier than expected going from 73kg (160lb) to 64kg (140lb) over 2 months. I am now adding in weight training.

I've lost the weight by being fairly strict on calorie intake and burning approx. 700kcal per session. Simple enough, but now- as far my understanding goes- I'll want a slight calorie surplus. How does one figure out how much that is? The various machines I use for cardio give me a number for how many kcal burned, and whilst I know these numbers are not exact I have found them a useful guide. Are there apps or gizmos (heart rate monitor and the like) that can assist in telling me how many kcal burned? Again, I know these things aren't that accurate, I just want a rough number to work with. Or is it a matter of trial and error, monitoring weight and body composition, then making adjustments?
 
What are you doing to burn 700 calories in a training session?
 
Ima5starman said:
What are you doing to burn 700 calories in a training session?

20 to 25 minutes of moderate to fairly hard work--by my never-set-foot-in-gym-til-last-November standards--on three different machines (step mill, stationary bike, elliptical, or rowing machining depending on what is available and what I feel like) plus the 30 to 40-minute round-trip walk. I would aim to burn at least 200 kcal per 20 minutes, usually 220, sometimes up to 250, by the calculations of the machines used. As I said in my OP, I know these numbers aren't exact and as far as I can tell how they come up with them is opaque.
 
