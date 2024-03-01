Tracking calories and lifting.

seatea
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jul 20, 2011
- Messages
- 5,969
- Reaction score
- 163
I recently started training seriously, focusing on cardio and losing weight which I have been lucky enough to find easier than expected going from 73kg (160lb) to 64kg (140lb) over 2 months. I am now adding in weight training.
I've lost the weight by being fairly strict on calorie intake and burning approx. 700kcal per session. Simple enough, but now- as far my understanding goes- I'll want a slight calorie surplus. How does one figure out how much that is? The various machines I use for cardio give me a number for how many kcal burned, and whilst I know these numbers are not exact I have found them a useful guide. Are there apps or gizmos (heart rate monitor and the like) that can assist in telling me how many kcal burned? Again, I know these things aren't that accurate, I just want a rough number to work with. Or is it a matter of trial and error, monitoring weight and body composition, then making adjustments?
I've lost the weight by being fairly strict on calorie intake and burning approx. 700kcal per session. Simple enough, but now- as far my understanding goes- I'll want a slight calorie surplus. How does one figure out how much that is? The various machines I use for cardio give me a number for how many kcal burned, and whilst I know these numbers are not exact I have found them a useful guide. Are there apps or gizmos (heart rate monitor and the like) that can assist in telling me how many kcal burned? Again, I know these things aren't that accurate, I just want a rough number to work with. Or is it a matter of trial and error, monitoring weight and body composition, then making adjustments?