Tracking calories and lifting.

I recently started training seriously, focusing on cardio and losing weight which I have been lucky enough to find easier than expected going from 73kg (160lb) to 64kg (140lb) over 2 months. I am now adding in weight training.



I've lost the weight by being fairly strict on calorie intake and burning approx. 700kcal per session. Simple enough, but now- as far my understanding goes- I'll want a slight calorie surplus. How does one figure out how much that is? The various machines I use for cardio give me a number for how many kcal burned, and whilst I know these numbers are not exact I have found them a useful guide. Are there apps or gizmos (heart rate monitor and the like) that can assist in telling me how many kcal burned? Again, I know these things aren't that accurate, I just want a rough number to work with. Or is it a matter of trial and error, monitoring weight and body composition, then making adjustments?