Body recomp - without counting calories

So i used to be into bodybuilding ( atleast i think haha ) but after an injury and some health issues in my family, have i changed my mind set about my body, i really want to focus on health and skills.



Recently i decided to get back into training, and i that sense i also wanted to change my appeareance a little, after being a couch potato for some years i have gained weight, and my body shape have shifted. Its mostly my fat on my hips ( love handles ) i would like to change that. My shift in appearance mostly comes from being sedentary and poor diet. So i started to have a S&C or kickboxing/boxing session everyday, with 2 rest days a week. And especially after the illness in my family, i have focused on clean eating and lots of veggies, and move everyday. In the beginning i started count calories to lose fat, but i hate it and its to much stress in our eating schedule at home.



What i have discovered is that the last 5 years my body have kept it weight around 87 kg, i know thats down to my calorie intake. But i tried to cut down to 80 kg, but i felt to hungry and without energy, so i just started eating clean only, and i went right back to 87 kg, and i keep bounce between 87/88 kg. So i have been looking into body recompostition, and weight strength training and a good diet ( enough proteins ) would i then be able to change my appearence, and be more healthy. I have no desire to be ripped and such, just healthy and without love handle and little more muscular apperance ( basically more figting shape )



Have you any advice or experience with this?