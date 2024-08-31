Toxic places online

Sherdog - toxic
Dota 2 - very toxic

I love being online but.....

I wanna switch forums. And the videogame. I love the fantasy genre but Dota is toxic. Sherdog is toxic.

Instagram is ok. But kinda private too post a lot.
 
I've been on some forums in my time, sherdog really isn't toxic in comparison. Even reddit is a lot worse.

I never visit the war room though, maybe that's why.
 
I've found that certain reddit pages are full of shitty people. This place is a lot better than there. Granted, that bar isn't very high, but still.
 
You could find some very heavily moderated forums out there, but you're also toxic

That thread where you were looking to fight other Sherdog pro fighters was pretty toxic.
 
