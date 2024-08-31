Toxic places online

Trabaho
bleep bloop
@red
Sherdog - toxic
Dota 2 - very toxic
I love being online but.....
I wanna switch forums. And the videogame. I love the fantasy genre but Dota is toxic. Sherdog is toxic.
Instagram is ok. But kinda private too post a lot.
