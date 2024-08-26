Tough “facts” about Adesanya’s reign

Can’t stand this kind of retrospective downplaying a large portion of the fanbase loves to do to every fighter. I was never a big fan but he proved to be the best when he held the belt and beat almost every top guy that was around.
 
* the tit was because of majauaua
 
I think Weidman run of beating Maia, Silva (2x) Machida and Belfort was more impressive.
Weidman went on a BJ Penn end of career run thought,
So Izzy jumped in front of him all time MW imo.
 
We've been over this with Anderson Silva, GSP, Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, etc.

You can do this with any fighter. As they age and eventually retire, every single opponent they fought during their prime will also age and become irrelevant. This means their wins don't look great by modern standards, but you have to judge their wins based on the context at the time they fought.

Izzy looked unbeatable at middleweight until Pereira came along. He beat some incredible fighters. He beat Whittaker twice, who was a champion himself and is still in the title contention picture. I'm no fan of Izzy, but he's clearly the 2nd greatest middleweight MMA fighter behind Anderson Silva.
 
That's a hate campaign.

I thought Izzy lost to Rob and Yoel, which means he's basically been trading wins and losses for a while now.
 
Saw this posted on social media, thought it would make for some good discussion here on the dog. What’s your take on Izzy’s reign? Overrated or underrated? Personally I think he jumped the shark after dressing up like the Undertaker and doing nothing against cannon

.what a salty bitch ..whoever made that lol..


Written like a true casual..and everything
 
MW was definitely a lot weaker than the prior period with Prime Chris, Mousasi, Machida, Yoel, Jacare, Kennedy, Vitor, Whitaker, Bisping... a lot weaker now.. but its probably about as deep as when AS reigned... Anderson has way better wins like young Hendo, Vitor, Franklin and Maia..

If Yoel was 4 years younger I wonder how Izzy vs Yoel would go...

guys like Marvin Vetorri and Kelvin Gastelum just aren't very good.. Canonier shouldn't be top 5 if he didn't have that gifted decision over Sean... that said Izzy beat the guys they put in front of him so good for him.. still the second best MW probably...
 
He was the best MW in the world for about 4 years. It wasn't the strongest era and we'll never know how he would have done against prime Weidman, Rockhold etc. but you can only beat the people in front of you. I never liked him but the downplaying of his achievements is just disengenuous and immature.
 
