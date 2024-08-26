Tough “facts” about Adesanya’s reign

We've been over this with Anderson Silva, GSP, Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, etc.



You can do this with any fighter. As they age and eventually retire, every single opponent they fought during their prime will also age and become irrelevant. This means their wins don't look great by modern standards, but you have to judge their wins based on the context at the time they fought.



Izzy looked unbeatable at middleweight until Pereira came along. He beat some incredible fighters. He beat Whittaker twice, who was a champion himself and is still in the title contention picture. I'm no fan of Izzy, but he's clearly the 2nd greatest middleweight MMA fighter behind Anderson Silva.