Tough “facts” about Adesanya’s reign

We can do this sort of thing with every single fighter that has ever fought
Yea that's really retarded and mildly funny
Saw this posted on social media, thought it would make for some good discussion here on the dog. What’s your take on Izzy’s reign? Overrated or underrated? Personally I think he jumped the shark after dressing up like the Undertaker and doing nothing against cannon
Weidman got murdered by USADA.... like MURDERED... same as Johny Hendricks.Weidman went on a BJ Penn end of career run thought,
So Izzy jumped in front of him all time MW imo.
Accurate. So happy Goatan ended this man’s reign.