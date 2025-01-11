We need to talk about Max Holloway. (Perspectives from an ex-fan)

Let me start off this thread by saying that I have nothing but love and respect for Max Holloway.



In fact, I have posted many threads here on the 'dog singing his praises.



Max is many things but one thing you can't accuse him of being is a duck. Take one look at Max's resume and you can see that Max is headstrong to take on anyone.



That being said, I lost all respect for Max the moment he get KO'd by Topuria.



I didn't want to make a thread about this topic at the time because I don't want to be accused of being unfair.



Max really disappointed me in his fight against Topuria. I forgave him for repeating the same line 'we gonna see October 26' over and over in the lead up because I know Max does all of his talking in the cage.



Max showed no development in his fight against Topuria. Even in his second and third bout against Alex, Max didn't evolve.



I truly believed that Max was destined to become FW champ again. Unfortunately, I think Max lacks the intelligence to improve (not that there's anything wrong with being unintelligent, I have plenty of friends who don't read books).



I know it's taboo to talk about this, but Max's fighting style is heavily dependent on him eating lots of strikes. This is not a longterm viable strategy and it will only accentuate (make more prominent) the CTE that is inevitably coming his way.



Max needs to develop and mix up his striking. I was never impressed by the stat of him throwing the most strikes in the UFC. All that means is that he is one-dimensional and lacking power.



Max may be relatively young (33) but he looks shot and he's got a lot of fight miles on the clock.



Personally, if I were Max, I would consider doing 2 more 'fun' fights and calling it a night. Otherwise, he might end up becoming the next Tony Ferguson.