We need to talk about Max Holloway. (Perspectives from an ex-fan)

Let me start off this thread by saying that I have nothing but love and respect for Max Holloway.

In fact, I have posted many threads here on the 'dog singing his praises.

Max is many things but one thing you can't accuse him of being is a duck. Take one look at Max's resume and you can see that Max is headstrong to take on anyone.

That being said, I lost all respect for Max the moment he get KO'd by Topuria.

I didn't want to make a thread about this topic at the time because I don't want to be accused of being unfair.

Max really disappointed me in his fight against Topuria. I forgave him for repeating the same line 'we gonna see October 26' over and over in the lead up because I know Max does all of his talking in the cage.

Max showed no development in his fight against Topuria. Even in his second and third bout against Alex, Max didn't evolve.

I truly believed that Max was destined to become FW champ again. Unfortunately, I think Max lacks the intelligence to improve (not that there's anything wrong with being unintelligent, I have plenty of friends who don't read books).

I know it's taboo to talk about this, but Max's fighting style is heavily dependent on him eating lots of strikes. This is not a longterm viable strategy and it will only accentuate (make more prominent) the CTE that is inevitably coming his way.

Max needs to develop and mix up his striking. I was never impressed by the stat of him throwing the most strikes in the UFC. All that means is that he is one-dimensional and lacking power.

Max may be relatively young (33) but he looks shot and he's got a lot of fight miles on the clock.

Personally, if I were Max, I would consider doing 2 more 'fun' fights and calling it a night. Otherwise, he might end up becoming the next Tony Ferguson.
 
You never were a real fan. Only a can. Good riddance.
This, such a douchbag thing to do is lose respect for a fighter losing bc ya know it happens to everyone if they stay in the game long enough.

Also way long long of a post to make such a shitty and stupid point no one especially Max cares about.
 
Is what is, or some shit like that.

Was never a big fan of Max, for no particular reason, maybe just cause he sounds kinda dumb when he talks combined with him being a sherdog darling who can do no wrong, but as a fighter he's great.

Not that your analysis is wrong, but he's pretty much who he's always been, and yeah when he fought some dudes with real punching power like Dustin and Ilia, he got his brain rattled.

The most annoying thing for me was that some of the same people who were picking him to get wrecked by Gaetjhe, was completely sold that he was gonna whoop Ilia AFTER the Gaetjhe fight.

For the record, I picked Max to beat Gaetjhe (not by KO I admit), and I was still pretty certain he would get crushed by Ilia.

Not to gloat, we all get predictions wrong, but this narrative that Max was suddenly this knockout artist after one KO and that he was just gonna go back to FW and take back his title, it was just next level fanboyism that could only be given to reserved for true sherdog darling like a Max Holloway or Robert Whittaker.

Long rant, but ya nothing against Max but watching him faceplanted did make me smile a bit only because I know how many overzealous fangirls he has on here.
 
Good you’re a fair weather fan Holloway doesn’t need those.
 
Opie is mad he tattooed "I'm him" on his buttcheek just for max to get destroyed in his next fight.

The name's gonna happen to all the casuals screeching "chama" when poatan loses
 
Max was never my friend
 
That's how Max always fights. The only disappointing part in that fight was Max refusing to swing in the beginning of the fight.
 
