What would the Max vs. Volk 4 odds be?
I wish Max would wait for the Conor vs Chandler fight. I think Conor would want a crack at the BMF belt with Max holding it. Max would get paid and then he could choose what real belt to go after.Very good fight. Would be fun as hell to watch.
I think if Max keeps his great movement and doesn't get caught against the cage, he could win this.
If Topuria traps him, than Max is in all kinds of danger.
Fun fight, want to see it!
Yeah I wouldn't mind watching that. I think Max pieces him up at this stage of where they both are, but it would be a fun, just bang scrap.I wish Max would wait for the Conor vs Chandler fight. I think Conor would want a crack at the BMF belt with Max holding it. Max would get paid and then he could choose what real belt to go after.