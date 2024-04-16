Media Topuria vs. Holloway Opening Odds are in

Makes sense, Holloway can win sure but Topuria isn't going to make as many mistakes as Gaethje did all night. Also he's got his wrestling game he can go to if Max gives him troubles on the feet.
 
Very good fight. Would be fun as hell to watch.

I think if Max keeps his great movement and doesn't get caught against the cage, he could win this.

If Topuria traps him, than Max is in all kinds of danger.

Fun fight, want to see it!
 
Islam bullies Max I think.

Topuria? Might be the one to catch Max but damn Holloway looks outstanding when is not fighting Volkanovski or Poirier.
 
I wish Max would wait for the Conor vs Chandler fight. I think Conor would want a crack at the BMF belt with Max holding it. Max would get paid and then he could choose what real belt to go after.
 
Yeah I wouldn't mind watching that. I think Max pieces him up at this stage of where they both are, but it would be a fun, just bang scrap.
 
Absolutely fair odds. Holloway does struggle a bit with smaller guys like Volk and Edgar at times, although there's also a world where he pressures Ilia into a decision loss. Worth a punt against Ilia, but I don't really give him any chance against Islam
 
