The Ultimate Superfight: Edwards vs Makhachev

I get it, we're all tired of the endless talk about super fights and wishing champs would just stick to defending their titles. Totally on the same page. But, if things work out just right, we might actually have a legit superfight on our hands: Edwards vs Makhachev.

Now, hear me out.

O'Malley's wants to move up to take on Topuria, who's also looking to climb a weight class to challenge Makhachev, who’s also looking to move up to challenge Edwards. In an ideal scenario, this could set the stage for the greatest match up in UFC history.

Bare with me.


- O'Malley against Merab, then possibly Sandhagen or Umar, and then Yan or Cejudo.

- Topuria rematches Volkanovski, followed by Holloway, and then Evloev. And if all goes well, Topuria vs O'Malley.

- Makhachev fights Gaethje, Oliveira or Tsarukyan, and a then maybe Poirier. And if all goes to plan, Makhachev vs Topuria.

- Edwards fights Belal, then Shavkat, and maybe a fight with Garry, MVP, or Madallena. All building up to the big one: Edwards vs Makhachev.

Sure, this will probably not happen, but imagine if it actually does – Edwards vs Makhachev would be this era’s Silva vs GSP.
 
Honestly, I'd rather Islam break the record for most defenses before any kind of super fight talk. Having both Ilia and O'Malley chirping about it post fight has really tired the whole double champ talk. Not only does it logjam two divisions, the champion rarely ever defends both.
 
1710289865984.gif
 
New double champ rule: if you move up to attempt the double champ, you have to vacate your belt if you lose.
 
