Topuria grappling with chimaev

Is that video from the Spanish Allstars gym? Or are they in Sweden?
 
Rapa said:
No its abu dabi both of then have fight there in 2 weeks
Yeah but the video could be old

I'm asking since the wall padding has Allstars logos over them and there's an ad for Viaplay which is a Nordic streaming service.
 
usernamee said:
Yeah but the video could be old

I'm asking since the wall padding has Allstars logos over them and there's an ad for Viaplay which is a Nordic streaming service.
Yes u are right
 
xauPqsr.gif


"Grappling"

God damn I was excited to watch them grapple. You misled me.

Edit: Also I've complained about this before but that's never stopped me from complaining again. Why in gods name is it SO DAMN HARD TO INSERT A WORKING GIF!!! It was so much easier before the site redesign. You used to be able to copy and paste them from google. Now, even fucking linking them barely works.
EDIT EDIT: Okay, 10 minutes of my life wasted and finally the gif looks normal now. It really didn't used to be that hard. Why are we going backwards damnit.
 
I love Holloway but there is levels to this dear sherbros and we have to be honest to ourselves. Topuria is gonna make a statement with this Holloway fight and show everybody that he is on a ridiculously high level.

Imho Topuria is arguably 2nd P4P right now skill for skill
 
arman, now topuria

is chimaev trying to jump into the christian side of the caucasus mountains?
 
There are rumors he has taken down chimaev before
Maybe if Chimaev was extremely tired and Topuria was fresh, but otherwise I very much doubt Topuria lands a takedown on Chimaev. Well, or maybe if Chimaev was injured or sick.
 
