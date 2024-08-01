Top boxers vs top Kickboxing in K-1 rules?

Hi everyone.

In the world of boxing there are a lot of athletes and the biggests paychecks in combat sports, for that the best athletes of combat sports compete in boxing. Knowing that, is possible for top boxers especially in big weights (LWH-Cruiser-HW) compete against top level kickboxers (Glory or One) in a K-1 match?

For example, could Anthony Joshua avoid or defend kicks against Rico Verhoeen and close dstance to break him with punches? Or beterviev vs Welter-Middleweights in Glory (77kg. and 84kg. respectively)?
 
