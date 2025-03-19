BoxerMaurits
GLORY GOES GLOBAL WITH DAZN BROADCAST DEAL
The biggest tournament in the history of kickboxing is heading to the world’s leading sports entertainment platform and global combat sports leader, DAZN. GLORY’s historic ‘Last Heavyweight Standing’ tournament kicks-off on 5 April with ‘GLORY 99: Last Heavyweight Standing’ and will be streamed exclusively, live on DAZN in many markets around the globe, including the Netherlands, Canada, DACH (Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein), the United States, the Balkans and more.
The main cards from the multi-event series, which culminates in a massive end of year, eight-man, one-night tournament, features heavyweights from across the world including fan favourites Jamal Ben Saddik, Ionut Iancu, and Bahram Rajabzadeh, as well as exciting newcomers Rade Opačić, Ahmed Krnjic, and the UK’s Nathan Cook.
“We are thrilled to have DAZN partner with GLORY on the exclusive distribution of the ‘Last Heavyweight Standing’ tournament in many markets, including the Netherlands, Canada, the United States and the Balkans,” said Marshall Zelaznik, GLORY CEO. “DAZN has become the place for marquee combat sports events, and we are happy to place GLORY alongside them. This tournament will showcase the absolute best & most exciting series in kickboxing. DAZN believes in GLORY, and we can’t imagine a better partner to work with to continue to drive GLORY’s global growth.”
Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “DAZN and GLORY have a shared ambition to showcase star-studded kickboxing talent, and this partnership heralds an exciting addition to DAZN’s platform. As the global home of combat sports, DAZN is committed to bringing the most nail-biting fights to fans around the world who love the sport, while providing an unparalleled viewing experience.”
‘GLORY 99: Last Heavyweight Standing’ on 5 April will feature 32 heavyweights in a massive 16-fight all heavyweight extravaganza. From there, fighters will compete in one-night tournaments and career defining matchups in order to reach the end of year finale.
In addition to premium live events, fans will be able to access a whole host of GLORY ancillary content and past events on demand on DAZN. This offers fight fans a unique opportunity to explore the deep history of GLORY and the best stand-up martial artists on the planet.
Further details on pricing and additional information will be announced shortly.
About DAZN
As a world-leading sports entertainment platform, DAZN streams over 90,000 live events annually and is available in more than 200 markets worldwide.
DAZN is the global home of European football, women’s football, boxing and MMA, as well as the NFL internationally. The platform features the biggest sports and leagues from around the world – Bundesliga, Serie A, LALIGA, Ligue 1, Formula 1, NBA, Moto GP, and many more, including FIFA Club World Cup 2025.
DAZN is transforming the way people enjoy sport. With a single, frictionless platform, sports fans can watch, play, buy, and connect. Live and on-demand sports content, anywhere, in any language, on any device – only on DAZN.
DAZN is a global, privately-owned company, founded in 2016, with more than 3,000 employees. For more information on DAZN, our products, people, and performance, visit www.dazngroup.com.
About GLORY
Founded in 2012, GLORY is the global leader in kickboxing and home to the world's most elite stand-up fighters. GLORY's ruleset generates the most thrilling form of combat sports with non-stop action from start to finish. Since launching, GLORY has organized over one hundred world-class kickboxing events in major arenas across the United States, France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Japan, Italy, and over a dozen countries across the globe.
The GLORY roster features the world’s top kickboxing athletes and the most exciting & skilled stand-up fighters including 'The King of Kickboxing' Rico Verhoeven, Tarik Khbabez, Levi Rigters, Antonio Plazibat, Bahram Rajabzadeh, Donovan Wisse, Chico Kwasi, Tyjani Beztati, and many others.
For more information on GLORY, fight content, upcoming events, and news, please visit www.GLORYKickboxing.com.
