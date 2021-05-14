Tony Ferguson is the type of guy

FedorGOAT

FedorGOAT

Ultimate Fedorist
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
5,719
Reaction score
2,610
Lets be creative with this line, a thread dedicated to Tony ferguson.

Here is my contribution

Tony Ferguson is the type of guy, that tells Khabib in a fight: “Ah you’re a wrestler now?”

Tony Ferguson is type of guy who loses twice in a row to test the loyalty of his fans

Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to wear old reebok clothes just so he can test out UFC’s censoring game
 
Tony Ferguson the type of guy to have "Tony Ferguson the type of guy" jokes.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Gio
Type a guy that should and eventually will live in a rubber room
 
Tony the type of guy to walk into a tire shop and smell the rubber
 
Tony the type of guy who eats pizza,..crust first
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,742
Messages
56,005,024
Members
175,030
Latest member
Remik89

Share this page

Back
Top