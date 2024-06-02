Tony Ferguson has the longest streak in the UFC

mixmastermo said: UFC used to cut fighters after 2 or 3 losses. This situation is unusual.



A few years back Dan Hardy lost 4 in a row and was still on the roster. I was shocked by that back then.... Click to expand...

They take care of guys who've had a long tenure, are fan-favourites and still pull in a good amount of eyeballs even if they hit a slump. Some guys get leeway if their fights are exciting and/or split decision losses.You gotta take into account a lot of stuff. Tony is a UFC legend, fans love him, his style produces exciting fights and he'll still bring in viewers, even if nowadays it's just to see if he'll snap the streak/be the old Tony one last time.The only one that's never made sense to me was Alvey.