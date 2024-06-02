Tony Ferguson has the longest streak in the UFC

They take care of guys who've had a long tenure, are fan-favourites and still pull in a good amount of eyeballs even if they hit a slump. Some guys get leeway if their fights are exciting and/or split decision losses.UFC used to cut fighters after 2 or 3 losses. This situation is unusual.
A few years back Dan Hardy lost 4 in a row and was still on the roster. I was shocked by that back then....
The only one that's never made sense to me was Alvey.
A few years??? We are both old AF to remember that but you must be even older to not realize 13 years ago (when he lost his 4th) is not a FEW!!! LOLUFC used to cut fighters after 2 or 3 losses. This situation is unusual.
steve cantwell with 5 was like the all time record. that record has been smashed now lolUFC used to cut fighters after 2 or 3 losses. This situation is unusual.
