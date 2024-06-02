Tony Ferguson has the longest streak in the UFC

He currently has the most consecutive losses in the UFC, will tony be able to increase the number to 8 and break records ?
 
UFC used to cut fighters after 2 or 3 losses. This situation is unusual.

A few years back Dan Hardy lost 4 in a row and was still on the roster. I was shocked by that back then....
 
Put some respect on BJ Penn's name, he'll come back and net some more losses to show Tony what's what.
 
mixmastermo said:
They take care of guys who've had a long tenure, are fan-favourites and still pull in a good amount of eyeballs even if they hit a slump. Some guys get leeway if their fights are exciting and/or split decision losses.

You gotta take into account a lot of stuff. Tony is a UFC legend, fans love him, his style produces exciting fights and he'll still bring in viewers, even if nowadays it's just to see if he'll snap the streak/be the old Tony one last time.

The only one that's never made sense to me was Alvey.
 
Tied at 7 with BJ iirc, Alvey made it to like 9 without a win, but he slipped a draw in between loses.

Moscardino said:
Probably had a low contract and was always a company man, the UFC like guys that say yes all the time.
 
mixmastermo said:
A few years??? We are both old AF to remember that but you must be even older to not realize 13 years ago (when he lost his 4th) is not a FEW!!! LOL
 
mixmastermo said:
steve cantwell with 5 was like the all time record. that record has been smashed now lol
 
dipstickjimmy said:
It only seems like a few years because I used to watch ALL UFC events at that time in my life. Life happened, things changed, stopped watching for a while, just got back into it a few months ago. I didn't follow much about MMA between the years of 2013-2023 so to me stuff like Dan Hardy vs GSP, although a long time ago, I remember clearly.

It's kinda like when they pulled Captain America out of a block of ice..
 
