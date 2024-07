deadshot138 said: Thanks for the GIFs. Stoppage doesn't look early from that view point lol Click to expand...

I don't think it was that early either.When Curtis went down, Tom tagged him with 2 hard rights under Tom's armpit and Curtis went flat belly-down. It's a bad look, especially with Tom keeping Curtis from getting up and continuing to spam hooks to the head.Even if you think it was a bit early, that fight was over. Ref saved Curtis from taking damage that wouldn't have changed the outcome.