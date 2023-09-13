SharpasaRazor
Also talk about plans to hold UFC and WWE events on same weekend at same location to negotiate larger site fees and to transition aging UFC stars into WWE.
It's really funny because when this merger was announced so many people just wanted to keep their head in the sand with comments like 'Endeavour is just buying WWE - it won't mean anything for UFC'.
So many people still haven't got their head around the significance of the fact that UFC and WWE are now simply two brands of the same larger company.
