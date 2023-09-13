News TKO Group Plans to 'Make every UFC fan a WWE fan'

https://www.cagesideseats.com/wwe/2...c-crossover-plans-tko-group-holdings-endeavor

Also talk about plans to hold UFC and WWE events on same weekend at same location to negotiate larger site fees and to transition aging UFC stars into WWE.

It's really funny because when this merger was announced so many people just wanted to keep their head in the sand with comments like 'Endeavour is just buying WWE - it won't mean anything for UFC'.

So many people still haven't got their head around the significance of the fact that UFC and WWE are now simply two brands of the same larger company.
 
“UFC fighters are going to stay focused on the UFC and WWE superstars obviously do something different in our ring ... But you also see in the UFC people with big personalities who, once their UFC run is done, once the UFC and the fighter says, ‘Hey, maybe now’s the time to call it a day,’ could those people have a longer life at WWE, an extended life with TKO? We think so.”
As expected. Some big names will transition over after they retire just like Rousey and Brock did. The majority of the changes will stem from behind the scenes overlap resulting in layoffs; the next media rights deal for the UFC; and PLE/PPV site fees and planning. It's all about synergy. It makes sense they want crossover appeal.

Anyway, the UFC is dying. Every day. Since November, 1993.
 
It's a decent option for a tiny minority of retiring fighters, which of course is infinitely better than no option.

WWE is unwatchable, but wrestling itself can be decent when done right. WWE is more celebrity culture these days, and nothing like the awesome era of the late 90's, so having UFC guys cross over won't be interesting to me.

But whatever. If it saves just one UFC fighter from opening a restaurant serving Tito tacos, that's a major plus!
 
Young Calf Kick said:
"UFC people with big personalities" uh huhhhhhhh.

This is basically an open instruction for UFC fighters to be as obnoxious as possible, so you can be tied down to a longer slave contract and have freakshow fights! Oh the fun
WWE is a sterile, U-rated colour fest, I can't imagine they want the controversy of Saturday's f-word debacle associated with them.
 
Siver! said:
WWE is a sterile, U-rated colour fest, I can't imagine they want the controversy of Saturday's f-word debacle associated with them.
Dana alone throws about 20 f-bombs per press conference so I doubt they will have problems with it.
 
How I feel, slowly sinking into this shithole:

homer-simpson-middle-finger.gif
 
Siver! said:
Not THAT f-bomb lol
Reign009 said:
Lol, he means the other one.
oh yeah I forgot about that, lol

Never really understood why it's considered so offensive, I thought it was one of the lighter slurs in the English vocabulary. I call my mates an f all the time if they do some pussy shit.
 
Young Calf Kick said:
oh yeah I forgot about that, lol

Never really understood why it's considered so offensive, I thought it was one of the lighter slurs in the English vocabulary. I call my mates an f all the time if they do some pussy shit.
The fact it alienates a significant portion of the audience is anathema to any serious company/brand (the UFC is not a serious brand).

There's literally no need for that word, or similar, to be uttered on a broadcast - let alone twice lol
 
Man, I hate pro wrestling. If it were up to me, it would be going more into a pure sport direction and away from that.

I feel like the UFC originally wanted to head in that direction, but the fans wanted the opposite.
 
