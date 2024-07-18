Tito Ortiz's last moment in the octagon was bizarre

Lol I forgot all about this bizarre event. Forrest ran out of the cage because he thought he lost. Dana grabs him in the crowd and tells him to get tf back in there. They announce he won, then Forrest grabs the mic from Rogan and gives Tito the worst retirement interview ever in ufc history.And it HAD to have been a sherdogger that uploaded this video. Just watch it. You'll see what I meanbut it's the only video of it on YouTube.And oddly enough this was Tito's retirement fight, but he fought many more times in different orgs. But this ended up being Forrests last fight.Forrest seems like a good dude and I'm sure he was just all emotional in the moment. But I forgot this was Tito's official send off from the UFC and i can understand Tito feeling some kind of way about that, lol.