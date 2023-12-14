Tipping! If you do it, will things change now with new laws in effect?

Another tipping thread!



But this is a little different. I live in Nevada and found out recently that the state had quietly passed a bill that no longer allows servers to be paid $2.13 an hour. Now they get the same minimum wage as everyone else. It also passed in California and other states I am sure.



So will that change your tipping habits? I am sure they will still want the same 18% plus. But it seems like the standard should be lowered to like 10% or something considering they get more now.



what say you?