Tipping! If you do it, will things change now with new laws in effect?

Via Heeto

Via Heeto

Another tipping thread!

But this is a little different. I live in Nevada and found out recently that the state had quietly passed a bill that no longer allows servers to be paid $2.13 an hour. Now they get the same minimum wage as everyone else. It also passed in California and other states I am sure.

So will that change your tipping habits? I am sure they will still want the same 18% plus. But it seems like the standard should be lowered to like 10% or something considering they get more now.

what say you?
 
Dogshare said:
In that case the prices will be raised and your 'tipping money' will now be going to the company directly.
exactly. that's why we need to tip less. otherwise we are paying extra twice
 
It'll be like Vancouver or Toronto. You'll still be expected to tip 18%+, and you'll get worse service

I am glad that those servers are getting paid more, and none of that $2.13/hour BS rate. I just wish tipping culture isn't a thing here and prices are more transparent
 
The only tip that needs to be given is to tell the worker to ask their boss for compensation instead of the customer like a pos
 
Nothing will change without revolution. The system is completley owned by capitalism and on a local level it is owned by the chamber of commerce that are dominated by resturant owners. Business owners will rather shut down than treat people fairly. If people stop tipping resturants will simply close. I'm actually fine with that I don't think resturants are needed in the 21st century but I get the idea the people proposing this sort of boycott are not. If you didn't go to resturants you wouldn't be bitching about tips.
 
I live in Nevada. It's not possible to live on the minimum wage here, or anything close to it. FFS gas stations don't pay minimum wage anymore.

So yeah, I still tip.
 
it's not about not tipping, it is about reducing it. since a server is now making $5080 more per shift, do you need to still tip as much? i think 10% is decent now.
 
Dogshare said:
In that case the prices will be raised and your 'tipping money' will now be going to the company directly.
I think people will lower the tips if the waitress gets a developed country wage.
 
cmw43 said:
Damn $2.13 an hour was beyond criminal, no wonder casinos were such big business.
Knew several people who worked through college as servers making 45-50 a year. Servers make great money.
 
StonedLemur said:
I tip everyone that gives me good service... whether its a plumber or the lady bringing my food.
I always tip for good service as well.

As life has gone on and I have been fortunate to make more money, I give higher tips. Simple human decency. Service jobs are hard.
 
Dogshare said:
In that case the prices will be raised and your 'tipping money' will now be going to the company directly.
I don't follow that logic...prices the company charge will go up to cover the additional labor cost.
It is illegal for the restaurant to keep tips. From https://www.lni.wa.gov/workers-righ...rs must pay all tips,crediting” isn't allowed.
  • Employers must pay all tips to employees.
  • The employer may not take tips for company use, or to pay employee wages.
  • “Tip crediting” isn’t allowed.
AFanNotAFighter said:
Prices will go up in the restaurants.
And what comes next? Prices go up -> People can't afford to eat out as much -> Restaurants don't generate as much revenue -> Profits go down -> Owners can't afford as many staff or they can't stay open, either way fewer jobs for servers.
Keep in mind the profit margin on an eatery is very thin. Google says
3-5%*

Average Restaurant Profit Margins (net)
Average Restaurant Profit Margins (net)
Full-service restaurant3-5%*
Quick-service restaurant6-9%*
Bar10-15%**
Catering7-8%*
 
