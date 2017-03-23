Time travel and the expanding Universe

Seraldo Babalu
Aside from the well known paradoxes with time travel (Grandfather effect, etc.) there is another angle that has never really been discussed.
Consider the assumption that the universe is expanding. Physically, all objects in the universe are constantly in motion and expanding. Therefore, an object will never be in the same physical location at two different points in time. 365 days from now, at this same time, the Earth may have expanded a few feet outward in the Universe, so traveling 1 year into the future may land you somewhere in the Earth's crust. Moreover, traveling 1 year in the past may land you a few feet off of the surface of the Earth, because the Universe has not yet expanded to where you physically were when you initiated the time travel in the future.
For those folks who believe time travel may be possible at some point, this may be an important limiting factor. No matter what, Earth will never occupy the same place in the Universe at two different points in time. Traveling years in the past may cause you to appear somewhere in Earth's atmosphere, and traveling in the future may land you somewhere in Earth's crust.
