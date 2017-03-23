Time travel and the expanding Universe

Seraldo Babalu said: Aside from the well known paradoxes with time travel (Grandfather effect, etc.) there is another angle that has never really been discussed.



Consider the assumption that the universe is expanding. Physically, all objects in the universe are constantly in motion and expanding. Therefore, an object will never be in the same physical location at two different points in time. 365 days from now, at this same time, the Earth may have expanded a few feet outward in the Universe, so traveling 1 year into the future may land you somewhere in the Earth's crust. Moreover, traveling 1 year in the past may land you a few feet off of the surface of the Earth, because the Universe has not yet expanded to where you physically were when you initiated the time travel in the future.



For those folks who believe time travel may be possible at some point, this may be an important limiting factor. No matter what, Earth will never occupy the same place in the Universe at two different points in time. Traveling years in the past may cause you to appear somewhere in Earth's atmosphere, and traveling in the future may land you somewhere in Earth's crust. Click to expand...

We can ignore the expanding universe theory and simply consider the movement of the earth in either a relative or absolute sense. The earth spins, orbits and translates through the universe. It spins around an axis, which wobbles. It orbits the sun, and the solar system orbits the center of the galaxy. The galaxy is also translating through the universe, and probably orbiting something else.If you consider the center of the Earth, it has probably never occupied the same x,y,z of space ever, nor will it ever again return to a point it had previously occupied. And if you consider a point on the surface of Earth, that shit is wobbling and spinning and zip dap booping all over the fucking place.However, all this simply negates a theory of 'teleporter-like' time travel a la Star Trek style instantaneous transportation. You wouldn't be able to stand on the surface of the Earth and instantly travel back in time and be standing in the same spot, 50 years ago. But you could do so in space (in a space ship). If you were floating in space, near the Earth, and traveled back in time 50 years, you could then travel through space to the Earth and return to the surface.This assumes that there was no asteroid occupying the space you transport to, or assumes that a few atoms of whatever space dust occupies that space isn't going to violate some sort of fundamental of the universe and rip the very fabric of space-time apart or cause a nuclear explosion or some shit.And of course the further in time you travel the greater your displacement from the Earth will be once you transport.