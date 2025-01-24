Almost got excited until I saw its still just rumored .



Spencer was on the level of Berlanga & Xander for can't miss prospect Until Ramos Jr. destroyed him brutally & derailed him in impressive fashion. Felt for the kid. Huge step up fight that most prospects would of never taken at that stage.

Didn't even realize he already rattled off 3 wins since.



Man Tim sure can pick'em. He can't even do tune up fights without taking some pretty substantial risk.



Spencer is young fast, gifted, & athletic.

Tim has looked shop worn and taken career ending punishment in his last 2 fights/losses.

Tim is an old 26. Someone like Spencer could give him serious problems.



Would be very interested in seeing the value or odds on this one.....