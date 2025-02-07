Two-fight PBC on Prime show on March 1 to spotlight Jarrett Hurd and Jonathan Lopez
Amazon Prime non PPV portion
“I’ve been working hard as ever to end my career the right way, back on top where I belong,” said Hurd. “Everyone knows what I bring to the ring, so make sure you tune in March 1 or come out to Barclays Center, because I’m going in there to make a statement.”
“I’m super excited to be back in the ring,” said Lopez. “This is a perfect opportunity for me to showcase my talent and skills on a fight of this magnitude. I have to show everyone that my time is now.”