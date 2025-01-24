News Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer PBC April 5th Amazon Prime Video

Is that back to back months of Australian shows?
Should just combine them.
 
Almost got excited until I saw its still just rumored .

Spencer was on the level of Berlanga & Xander for can't miss prospect Until Ramos Jr. destroyed him brutally & derailed him in impressive fashion. Felt for the kid. Huge step up fight that most prospects would of never taken at that stage.
Didn't even realize he already rattled off 3 wins since.

Man Tim sure can pick'em. He can't even do tune up fights without taking some pretty substantial risk.

Spencer is young fast, gifted, & athletic.
Tim has looked shop worn and taken career ending punishment in his last 2 fights/losses.
Tim is an old 26. Someone like Spencer could give him serious problems.

Would be very interested in seeing the value or odds on this one.....
 
I just hope his bounce back from his two losses because he has a lot of offer.

Fundora was a tall southpaw and he was cut and thus bleeding, loss was understandable, but the bout with Murtazaliev was a disaster.
 
I'm a fan of both. Both dudes kind of career mismanaged and took on dangerous fights most guys in their positions would of never done.

Hate that one of them is going to have another career defining setback.

Tim did have his time at the top,belt, & earned a fanbase though. Part of me wants Spencer to get that same shine. He never made it out of the hot shot prospect stage.
 
Ara tech said:
I just hope his bounce back from his two losses because he has a lot of offer.

Fundora was a tall southpaw and he was cut and thus bleeding, loss was understandable, but the bout with Murtazaliev was a disaster.
Click to expand...
Shit I forgot about Murta. Whats he up to now?
 
borntoloseNOT said:
Shit I forgot about Murta. Whats he up to now?
Click to expand...
He was offered a fight for Riyadh season vs Vergil Ortiz … reports say Murta’s side accepted the offer and that Golden Boy is playing hardball and are asking for more money.
 
MMALOPEZ said:
He was offered a fight for Riyadh season vs Vergil Ortiz … reports say Murta’s side accepted the offer and that Golden Boy is playing hardball and are asking for more money.
Click to expand...
Oooooooh I like that fight. Vergil/Murta sounds friggin good, much bigger test than Madrimov and Murta gets his biggest test as well.
 
Tszyu is a good B fighter , relies on his power and chin which makes for a narrow window of opportunity in his boxing career to dominate and we saw that window half close on him in his devastating loss to Bakhram Murtazaliev. Coming back less than 6 months later seems like a less than sensible timeline for his brain to recover from being concussed multiple times . Spencer fights in a similar fashion so it seems like a toss up who will win . I'll go with Spencer because of his speed edge . If Tszyu loses he should think about retiring .
 
