Social TikTok is a Cyberweapon

I have had conversations with old HS and college friends who use TikTok and they are mostly really against the forced sale of TikTok out of Chinese hands. It's insane how much they've been brainwashed by the app.

I searched Tiananmen square and Uyghur Muslims on TikTok and saw posts defending it only 😂

It is 100% a security threat and I don't understand how normally not stupid people can't see that?

 
