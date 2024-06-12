Takes_Two_To_Tango said: I believe this is the performance that changed film acting forever. Click to expand...

AGGAMEMNON66 said: James Dean is the only other one from that era that compares imo stylistically. Click to expand...

AGGAMEMNON66 said: All the more worth mentioning when you note that rivalry the two reportedly had. Click to expand...

Takes_Two_To_Tango said: That's true about James Dean, tbh I don't know if they were truly rivals or it was the hollywood machine that fabricated that. But I'm pretty certain Dean looked up to Brando and had a lot of admiration for him. Click to expand...

AGGAMEMNON66 said: I don’t know that Dean looked up to him as they were contemporaries with Brando being slightly ahead of Dean. If anything they respected one another. Both did the ‘brooding’ thing very well and fairly naturally tho. Click to expand...

AGGAMEMNON66 said: Paul Newman is another id throw in here.. but I always felt he was more a master of subdued/subtlety in his performances with his intensity laying just below the surface where Brando and Dean were great at keeping their intensity on the surface without losing control of it making the performances over the top Click to expand...

Takes_Two_To_Tango said: Paul Newman is an excellent actor even when he became much older. His acting was top notch. Click to expand...

It's not.is the one that changed film acting forever and that inspired more people to become actors than any other film performance ever. But this is the one that put Brando on the map and let people know that there was a tidal wave coming.Dean is closer to Montgomery Clift with their feminine vulnerability. Clift and Dean were like wounded puppies, and their acting was that of an exposed nerve. Brando had more masculine intensity than both of them combined. His acting was that of a roaring lion. In this way, he was closer to James Cagney and Kirk Douglas, two guys who could be quiet and still and communicate a ton with their faces and bodies, but who were always, even in their stillness, fucking live wires of energy.Dean used Brando as his acting model. He wore the leather jacket inbecause of Brando in. Dean was the little brother, Brando was the big brother.If Paul Newman isn't the most overrated actor ever then he's second only to Tom Hanks. Newman is mediocre at best, and his only legit great performance is in a movie that nobody even knows exists, a Western remake of Kurosawa'scalledwhere he plays a Mexican bandit version of Toshiro Mifune's rapist character. Talent-wise, and looks-wise, and cool-wise, Newman is a poor man's Steve McQueen. Newman's entire career put together can't match the raw emotionality of McQueen in, which is one of the all-time great film performances, nor does his performance ineven come close to McQueen's complicated poker player in. Even watching them later in, it's clear which one is trying so hard not to suck and which one is just effortlesslyin every moment.In short: Newman stinks, McQueen rules