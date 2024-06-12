  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Movies Thoughts on Marlon Brando performance in 'A Streetcar Named Desire'

Rate Brando performance.

  • 10 - Masterpiece acting.

    Votes: 5 62.5%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • 7

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Abysmal acting.

    Votes: 1 12.5%
  • Total voters
    8
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,682
Reaction score
43,382
I believe this is the performance that changed film acting forever. From over acted, theatrical style to gritty, naturalistic, realism.

What can you say but watch these clips and see for yourself.

And remember this was back 1951. So imagine how revolutionary this was back in the day. It would be a revelation.

Just to note the contrast of acting styles of Vivien Leigh and Brando. Fascinating the difference, but it works for this film.







 
His influence is undeniable. I think to truly judge this performance it has to be viewed thru the lenses of it’s time -and on that merit it’s top fucking notch.


James Dean is the only other one from that era that compares imo stylistically. All the more worth mentioning when you note that rivalry the two reportedly had.
 
AGGAMEMNON66 said:
His influence is undeniable. I think to truly judge this performance it has to be viewed thru the lenses of it’s time -and on that merit it’s top fucking notch.


James Dean is the only other one from that era that compares imo stylistically. All the more worth mentioning when you note that rivalry the two reportedly had.
Click to expand...

That's true about James Dean, tbh I don't know if they were truly rivals or it was the hollywood machine that fabricated that. But I'm pretty certain Dean looked up to Brando and had a lot of admiration for him.
 
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
That's true about James Dean, tbh I don't know if they were truly rivals or it was the hollywood machine that fabricated that. But I'm pretty certain Dean looked up to Brando and had a lot of admiration for him.
Click to expand...


I don’t know that Dean looked up to him as they were contemporaries with Brando being slightly ahead of Dean. If anything they respected one another. Both did the ‘brooding’ thing very well and fairly naturally tho.


Paul Newman is another id throw in here.. but I always felt he was more a master of subdued/subtlety in his performances with his intensity laying just below the surface where Brando and Dean were great at keeping their intensity on the surface without losing control of it making the performances over the top.
 
AGGAMEMNON66 said:
I don’t know that Dean looked up to him as they were contemporaries with Brando being slightly ahead of Dean. If anything they respected one another. Both did the ‘brooding’ thing very well and fairly naturally tho.


Paul Newman is another id throw in here.. but I always felt he was more a master of subdued/subtlety in his performances with his intensity laying just below the surface where Brando and Dean were great at keeping their intensity on the surface without losing control of it making the performances over the top.
Click to expand...

Paul Newman is an excellent actor even when he became much older. His acting was top notch.
 
Movies like this and Urban Cowboy made me think as a kid that it was normal for adult men to just randomly fly off the handle and hit women for no reason.
 
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
That's true about James Dean, tbh I don't know if they were truly rivals or it was the hollywood machine that fabricated that. But I'm pretty certain Dean looked up to Brando and had a lot of admiration for him.
Click to expand...

There's a well substantiated rumor that Brando made Dean his bitch.... literally.
 
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
I believe this is the performance that changed film acting forever.
Click to expand...

It's not. On the Waterfront is the one that changed film acting forever and that inspired more people to become actors than any other film performance ever. But this is the one that put Brando on the map and let people know that there was a tidal wave coming.

AGGAMEMNON66 said:
James Dean is the only other one from that era that compares imo stylistically.
Click to expand...

Dean is closer to Montgomery Clift with their feminine vulnerability. Clift and Dean were like wounded puppies, and their acting was that of an exposed nerve. Brando had more masculine intensity than both of them combined. His acting was that of a roaring lion. In this way, he was closer to James Cagney and Kirk Douglas, two guys who could be quiet and still and communicate a ton with their faces and bodies, but who were always, even in their stillness, fucking live wires of energy.

AGGAMEMNON66 said:
All the more worth mentioning when you note that rivalry the two reportedly had.
Click to expand...
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
That's true about James Dean, tbh I don't know if they were truly rivals or it was the hollywood machine that fabricated that. But I'm pretty certain Dean looked up to Brando and had a lot of admiration for him.
Click to expand...
AGGAMEMNON66 said:
I don’t know that Dean looked up to him as they were contemporaries with Brando being slightly ahead of Dean. If anything they respected one another. Both did the ‘brooding’ thing very well and fairly naturally tho.
Click to expand...

Dean used Brando as his acting model. He wore the leather jacket in Rebel Without a Cause because of Brando in The Wild One. Dean was the little brother, Brando was the big brother.

AGGAMEMNON66 said:
Paul Newman is another id throw in here.. but I always felt he was more a master of subdued/subtlety in his performances with his intensity laying just below the surface where Brando and Dean were great at keeping their intensity on the surface without losing control of it making the performances over the top
Click to expand...
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
Paul Newman is an excellent actor even when he became much older. His acting was top notch.
Click to expand...

If Paul Newman isn't the most overrated actor ever then he's second only to Tom Hanks. Newman is mediocre at best, and his only legit great performance is in a movie that nobody even knows exists, a Western remake of Kurosawa's Rashomon called The Outrage where he plays a Mexican bandit version of Toshiro Mifune's rapist character. Talent-wise, and looks-wise, and cool-wise, Newman is a poor man's Steve McQueen. Newman's entire career put together can't match the raw emotionality of McQueen in The Sand Pebbles, which is one of the all-time great film performances, nor does his performance in The Hustler even come close to McQueen's complicated poker player in The Cincinnati Kid. Even watching them later in The Towering Inferno, it's clear which one is trying so hard not to suck and which one is just effortlessly right in every moment.

In short: Newman stinks, McQueen rules :cool:
 
Bullitt68 said:
It's not. On the Waterfront is the one that changed film acting forever and that inspired more people to become actors than any other film performance ever. But this is the one that put Brando on the map and let people know that there was a tidal wave coming.



Dean is closer to Montgomery Clift with their feminine vulnerability. Clift and Dean were like wounded puppies, and their acting was that of an exposed nerve. Brando had more masculine intensity than both of them combined. His acting was that of a roaring lion. In this way, he was closer to James Cagney and Kirk Douglas, two guys who could be quiet and still and communicate a ton with their faces and bodies, but who were always, even in their stillness, fucking live wires of energy.





Dean used Brando as his acting model. He wore the leather jacket in Rebel Without a Cause because of Brando in The Wild One. Dean was the little brother, Brando was the big brother.




If Paul Newman isn't the most overrated actor ever then he's second only to Tom Hanks. Newman is mediocre at best, and his only legit great performance is in a movie that nobody even knows exists, a Western remake of Kurosawa's Rashomon called The Outrage where he plays a Mexican bandit version of Toshiro Mifune's rapist character. Talent-wise, and looks-wise, and cool-wise, Newman is a poor man's Steve McQueen. Newman's entire career put together can't match the raw emotionality of McQueen in The Sand Pebbles, which is one of the all-time great film performances, nor does his performance in The Hustler even come close to McQueen's complicated poker player in The Cincinnati Kid. Even watching them later in The Towering Inferno, it's clear which one is trying so hard not to suck and which one is just effortlessly right in every moment.

In short: Newman stinks, McQueen rules :cool:
Click to expand...


lol ok Boomer..
 
I would've enjoyed watching it as a play rather than a movie. I was bored when I watched it as a movie.
 
Last edited:
AGGAMEMNON66 said:
lol ok Boomer..
Click to expand...

I'm 34. Granted, I'm the old man in the room when I teach my college film classes, but I'm no boomer.

steve-buscemi.gif
 
Fun fact: Vivian Leigh once caught Brando and her then husband Laurence Olivier banging.

It's life imitating art.
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
Fun fact: Vivian Leigh once caught Brando and her then husband Laurence Olivier banging.

It's life imitating art.
Click to expand...

The way I heard that story, it was David Niven who saw them kissing. That's the tough thing with these nearly century old stories---so much time has passed, so many involved are dead, who knows what's what?
 
Bullitt68 said:
The way I heard that story, it was David Niven who saw them kissing. That's the tough thing with these nearly century old stories---so much time has passed, so many involved are dead, who knows what's what?
Click to expand...

Case closed.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Movie scenes that changed acting forever.
Replies
14
Views
458
Aegon Spengler
Aegon Spengler

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,448
Messages
55,693,676
Members
174,899
Latest member
Eric Tolentino

Share this page

Back
Top