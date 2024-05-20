One of the greatest action flicks of all-time. I believe it could be the best.



Alan Rickman is just captivating and brilliant in this film.



No one else imo can do a better performance of the character Hans Gruber.



Bruce Willis was highly entertaining, besides the action scenes he had some very good clever/funny remarks.



The whole movie is full of funny moments, making it so brilliant that it is. It's a great blend of action, drama, suspense, comedy.



Thoughts?