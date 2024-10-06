Thought Raquel won pretty clearly

1,4,5. Pena got tagged multiple times

Didn't really think it was very hard to score. 2,3 Pena, 4,5 Pennington, but thought Raquel had the first by a smaller but clear margin.

In these fights where the score is "even" they shoulda actually score 10-8 rounds accordingly. You have to nearly kill your opponent to get a 10-8. 10-9 should be a close but competitive round, 10-8 is when someone gets dropped, and 10-7 should be win you are about to get KO'd at any point and are hardly standing anymore. Everyone would agree that the 4th and 5th were more Dominate than the 2nd and 3rd if you use damage as the main criteria.

Even with the way they score the fights, Pennington should of have 3/5 rounds. One of the worst Robberies I have ever seen in recent years. It of course happened in a state like Utah which doesn't have as much history with MMA...
 
"10-8 is when someone gets dropped" this isn't boxing, a flash knockdown where you're back on your feet 30 seconds later doesn't make it a 10-8 round

The 1st and 5th were close, I really couldn't care less who won. They're both former world champions who were throwing with their eyes closed ffs
 
Legendary said:
Fixed, I think it was just once, but she got hit with the more significant shots by a longshot.
I don’t know by a long shot. Round 4 was the clearest for Pennington. I also gave her round 1 and 5 but both those weren’t blowouts. 2,3,4 were the clearest rounds.
 
You can argue pena took round 1, it was closer than most people will say. 1,2,3 Pena or 1,4,5 Pennington are both ok scorecards
 
Gilday said:
"10-8 is when someone gets dropped" this isn't boxing, a flash knockdown where you're back on your feet 30 seconds later doesn't make it a 10-8 round

The 1st and 5th were close, I really couldn't care less who won. They're both former world champions who were throwing with their eyes closed ffs
It should be if you don't do anything in return. You think the 3rd round should be scored the same way that the 4th? Pena despite having her back did almost no damage where as Pennington nearly knocked out Pena.

The first wasn't close, media scores dont have a single vote for Pena.

Just because you don't care doesn't make it any less of a robbery.
 
Legendary said:
It should be if you don't do anything in return. You think the 3rd round should be scored the same way that the 4th? Pena despite having her back did almost no damage where as Pennington nearly knocked out Pena.

The first wasn't close, media scores dont have a single vote for Pena.

Just because you don't care doesn't make it any less of a robbery.
Wasn’t a robbery, round 1 was a swing round and Pena happened to get it on the scorecards
 
Pierced7681 said:
Wasn’t a robbery, round 1 was a swing round and Pena happened to get it on the scorecards
screenshot_20241005_223405_chrome-jpg.1065846
 
Legendary said:
It should be if you don't do anything in return. You think the 3rd round should be scored the same way that the 4th? Pena despite having her back did almost no damage where as Pennington nearly knocked out Pena.

The first wasn't close, media scores dont have a single vote for Pena.

Just because you don't care doesn't make it any less of a robbery.
"Nearly knocked out Pena" bro it was a shot to the chest that put her down and she was back up within the same minute, you also weirdly lied about there being "multiple knockdowns" when there wasn't. Not really sure what your angle is.

It was a shit fight that had some close rounds, it's not a robbery at all. Aldo vs Bautista is a real robbery on this card, not that fight.
 
Legendary said:
1,4,5. Pena got tagged multiple times

Didn't really think it was very hard to score. 2,3 Pena, 4,5 Pennington, but thought Raquel had the first by a smaller but clear margin.

In these fights where the score is "even" they shoulda actually score 10-8 rounds accordingly. You have to nearly kill your opponent to get a 10-8. 10-9 should be a close but competitive round, 10-8 is when someone gets dropped, and 10-7 should be win you are about to get KO'd at any point and are hardly standing anymore. Everyone would agree that the 4th and 5th were more Dominate than the 2nd and 3rd if you use damage as the main criteria.

Even with the way they score the fights, Pennington should of have 3/5 rounds. One of the worst Robberies I have ever seen in recent years. It of course happened in a state like Utah which doesn't have as much history with MMA...
You're just happy and gay and.
 
Everyone outside of those two judges did too and then she called out Amanda.
 
Gilday said:
"Nearly knocked out Pena" bro it was a shot to the chest that put her down and she was back up within the same minute, you also weirdly lied about there being "multiple knockdowns" when there wasn't. Not really sure what your angle is.

It was a shit fight that had some close rounds, it's not a robbery at all. Aldo vs Bautista is a real robbery on this card, not that fight.
Pena even said she was hurt. The shot ended up hitting the cheat after crashing her chin. Wasn't even sure what put her down in the post-fight lol.
 
JoeRowe said:
Pena even said she was hurt. The shot ended up hitting the cheat after crashing her chin. Wasn't even sure what put her down in the post-fight lol.
Not saying it didn't hurt, but there's a difference between getting hurt and "almost being knocked out" like is being claimed lol
 
