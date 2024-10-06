Thought Raquel won pretty clearly

1,4,5. Pena got tagged multiple times



Didn't really think it was very hard to score. 2,3 Pena, 4,5 Pennington, but thought Raquel had the first by a smaller but clear margin.



In these fights where the score is "even" they shoulda actually score 10-8 rounds accordingly. You have to nearly kill your opponent to get a 10-8. 10-9 should be a close but competitive round, 10-8 is when someone gets dropped, and 10-7 should be win you are about to get KO'd at any point and are hardly standing anymore. Everyone would agree that the 4th and 5th were more Dominate than the 2nd and 3rd if you use damage as the main criteria.



Even with the way they score the fights, Pennington should of have 3/5 rounds. One of the worst Robberies I have ever seen in recent years. It of course happened in a state like Utah which doesn't have as much history with MMA...