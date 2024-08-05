So we're going to do this every month, eh? You guys aren't tired of this shit yet? Don't tune in. That simple.



You guys whined for weeks about the Jandiroba/Lemos card and it ended up being one of the most exciting cards of the last few months.



There's zero way to know the quality of the card before it happens, especially if you're more concerned with matchups instead of name value. If you're worried you're going to waste your time after looking at a card and deem it not worth it, wait until it's over, look at which fights you should watch, and look for or fire up a replay rather than cry about it online?



I wish people would look at Fight Night cards more realistically as they are free - they're for prospects, aging veterans, those without name value and to give the fighters that provide depth who may become gatekeepers, journeymen or even top fighters an opportunity to fight, improve and prove themselves.



Every great once in a while we'll get a stacked one. And sometimes, like it Saturday for example, it doesn't entirely deliver. Yet, the 'w0rsT c4rD 0f aL1 t1m3' in Jandiroba/Lemos did. Can we at least wait for the card to happen before we shit on the quality of it?