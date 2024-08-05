Media This Weeks UFC Fight Card WORST In UFC History?

With Javid Basharat vs Chris Gutierrez off, is this the worst UFC card ever?
There isn't even any young prospects like other ones..

So we're going to do this every month, eh? You guys aren't tired of this shit yet? Don't tune in. That simple.

You guys whined for weeks about the Jandiroba/Lemos card and it ended up being one of the most exciting cards of the last few months.

There's zero way to know the quality of the card before it happens, especially if you're more concerned with matchups instead of name value. If you're worried you're going to waste your time after looking at a card and deem it not worth it, wait until it's over, look at which fights you should watch, and look for or fire up a replay rather than cry about it online?

I wish people would look at Fight Night cards more realistically as they are free - they're for prospects, aging veterans, those without name value and to give the fighters that provide depth who may become gatekeepers, journeymen or even top fighters an opportunity to fight, improve and prove themselves.

Every great once in a while we'll get a stacked one. And sometimes, like it Saturday for example, it doesn't entirely deliver. Yet, the 'w0rsT c4rD 0f aL1 t1m3' in Jandiroba/Lemos did. Can we at least wait for the card to happen before we shit on the quality of it?
 
Idk about worst in history but its in the running. UFC is turning into such a shit product.
 
Nah I’m pretty sure a card headlined by Virna Jandiroba is even worse.
 
We just had the Lemos vs. Jandiroba card a few weeks ago.
 
Spivak Tybura 2?
I was going to post something like that, but then I took a good look at the card, and it actually does live up to the worst UFC card in history criticism.
 
It's like every next is the new worst with the exception of centennials. They usually manage to bounce back a notch.
 
