This Week in Muay Thai

Another week!Duan99 SorJor.TongPrachin is the top fighter in Muay Thai below 108lbs and one of the best prospects in the game. Only 18 years of age, Duan99 is already a prolific finisher, with four wins by stoppage in his last six fights. His victim this time was Nampu Kraisiripopgym, who came into the fight on a four-fight win streak.The vast majority of Muay Thai fights end by decision and finishes in high level fights aren’t very common. So how does Duan99 so reliably get his man out of there? The answer is a tenacious commitment to attritional work.Muay Thai fights start slowly as part of a narrative scoring structure that sees the fourth round as the fight’s climax. If a fighters brings out his weapons too early and fails to keep that pace up throughout the fight, the narrative becomes one of him losing steam as the fight starts heating up. But the lax early rounds have become exaggerated in modern Muay Thai, often ending up less as the rising action that leads up to a climax and more as throwaway rounds.For Femeu fighters who like to stay outside and dazzle the opponent with finesse, it makes sense to limit the pace early. Likewise, a lot of aggressive Muay Khaos like to let the opponent bring out their weapons first, as it can be easier to get on top of a fighter if you can draw out his strikes. But for Muay Mats like Duan99, who tend to make their hay with heavy punches and low kicks, I’ve always felt that it is a waste of time to let the early rounds slip by without punishing the opponent.Duan99 doesn’t make this mistake. From the opening bell, he’s slamming in hard low kicks and body shots, prioritizing the targets that will pay off later in the fight. He doesn’t open up with everything he has and risk being worse off in the later, more important rounds. But he also doesn’t waste time, and the investment in body and leg work makes sure that he’s in a better position than his opponent to take advantage of the higher-paced third and fourth rounds.Nampu threw a lazy teep several times in the early rounds and Duan99 immediately looked to catch and counter with hard body shots.One of the drawbacks of teeping with the toes pointing toward the opponent rather than a tilted foot is that it’s easy to scoop the heel as it retracts. Generally you see two kinds of teeps most often - a hard, committed teep that prevents a catch by throwing the opponent backwards, and a lighter teep timed as the opponent advances that halts them in their tracks and moves the kicker back, allowing them to take additional distance. Nampu’s teeps were sort of in the middle - not hard enough to knock Duan99 back, but they were also timed when Duan99 was in a stable stance, making it easier for him to catch and counter.The main tool Duan99 uses to convince opponents to give ground and set up his combination work is a quick, probing jab that seemingly never relents. He advances behind that constant jab, flicking it out to draw reactions and set up his big rear hands.If an opponent closes distance, the extended lead hand is used to frame or physically shove them away. If they try to knee from a long distance, the hand jolts their shoulder to destabilize them while Duan99 advances. Once they’re on the ropes, Duan99 begins to open up with sharp combinations, going to the body with his biggest shots.Opening up with aggressive combinations can expose fighters to their opponent’s clinch. When punching wide, arms often fall on the shoulder outside the opponent’s hands and give them a route to wrap the head. Opening the elbow to punch also allows an arm to slot beneath it in an underhook. Duan99 did a great job preempting Nampu’s clinch entries and making sure he came into the clinch with advantageous positioning.While Duan99’s rear hand is often committed and wild, he keeps his lead elbow tight to his ribs when throwing it. The tight elbow locks off the space for an underhook and ensures that if an opponent grabs his head, he’ll come up with inside position, which he uses to frame inside their bicep and push them back to the ropes for knees. If the opponent takes an underhook, Duan99 will immediately drop his level and stick his head in their chin, forcing them upright and exposed while he locks around the head.Though Duan99 was prepared to deal with the clinch attempts, Nampu wasn’t making him work too hard. His clinch entries were haphazard, ducking in desperately amidst Duan99’s flurries or just reaching toward the head and hoping for the best. As he moves up in weight and starts fighting more experienced competition, he’ll find that most opponents are able to time specific strikes and enter the clinch when he’s not in the best position to frame them off. It’ll be interesting to see how he continues to deal with that threat.After three rounds of grinding Nampu down with pace and body work, Duan99 finished the fight brutally by walking Nampu down and going back to the body.Note the lovely use of the lead hand to corral and control while he unloads his heavy punches. Duan99 starts off the finishing sequence by using a collar tie to shove Nampu straight into the ropes. When he tries to push himself off, another collar tie keeps his back on the ropes. After unloading another big combination, Duan99 backhands the forearm into Nampu boxing-style to keep him in place and create just enough distance to put him on the ground with a huge right hook.Nampu’s biggest success in the fight came through elbows, as he was able to open a cut near Duan99’s eye. Duan99’s punching style leaves a gap for elbows, as he uses a lot of boxing combinations and pushes in close. Typically when fighters take an extra step in from the edge of punching range, their hands extend to jostle with their opponent’s and the closer they get, the more they focus on controlling their opponent’s elbows. Duan99 instead devotes the lead hand to jabbing and framing off, which leaves an open lane for the elbow.Elbows act as natural counters to body shots too, since they present a larger surface area than a punch and can catch a fighter while he changes levels. The shorter range is also advantageous, as a fighter stepping in after throwing a body hook will smother straight punches, but can end up stepping right onto a shorter elbow. Future opponents of Duan99 would do well to take note.